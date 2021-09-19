109th Central American classic, a thriller





Tweet #LOYAlandTRUE Photo Gallery (by Sandy King ) CHARLESTON, Illinois. A blocked punt with a scoop and score. Choose six. Show game scores. The 109th Mid-America Classic had it all as Illinois State took a 31-24 lead in Eastern Illinois in a close game at O’Brien Field. The win was the fourth straight in the series for Illinois State, as Redbirds head coach Brock Spack became the all-time leader in wins. EIU fought until the final round of the game as the Panthers had two major special teams in the game. Illinois State took the final lead of the game when Pha’leak Brown scored on a 3-yard run with 1:54 left in the game to give ISU a 31-24 lead. After EIU turned the ball on downs, the Panthers defense were able to hold ISU against a field goal attempt with 34 seconds left, which would have frozen the game for the Redbirds. Justin Growel blocked the 32-yard field goal, recovered the loose ball itself and returned it ten yards to give EIU the ball one last time with 34 seconds left. The Panthers couldn’t move the ball as backup quarterback Zach Weir was forced into action as starter Otto Kuhns had bumped into the previous series. Kuhns was 16-of-32 for 204 yards and a touchdown in the game as he rushed for another 43 yards. Growel’s block was the second of the game for the Panthers special teams as EIU tied the game at 17-17 with 6:46 left in the third quarter as Charles Shelton IV blocked a point that DeAirious Smith recovered and returned seven yards for a touchdown. It was EIU’s third blocked run in the past two seasons. Jackson Waring scored on an 8-yard run on the next drive to put ISU in front earlier Harrison Bey Buie tied the game with a 2-yard scamper with 13:05 left in play. ISU built a 10-0 lead with Nigel White scoring on a 15-yard run midway through the first quarter and Aidan Brasnahan knocking home a 33-yard field goal. EIU cut the lead to 10-7, with Kuhns connecting with Robbie Lofton on a 5-yard pass with 20 seconds left in the opening half when ISU led 10-7 in the half. In the second half, EIU drove deep into the ISU area with a chance of a draw or take the lead. A receiver slipped on a cartridge that allowed Jarrel Jackson to step onto the route and return a 95-yard interception for a score, leading ISU to 17-7 at the time. Stone Galloway hit a field goal for the second straight week with a 44-yard kick midway through the third. Cole Mueller led the ISU ground game with 144 yards. EIU limited ISU to only 54 yards passing. Braydon Deming and Zeke Vandenburgh led ISU with ten tackles each. Jason Johnson had eight tackles to lead EIU, including a fumble at recovery in the first half that helped set up the Panthers’ first score. Jordan Miles and Kaelin Drakeford any 1.5 tackles for loss. ISU improved to 2-1 this season. EIU fell to 0-4 as the Panthers open the Ohio Valley Conference game at Tennessee Tech next weekend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://eiupanthers.com/news/2021/9/19/football-109th-mid-america-classic-a-thriller.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos