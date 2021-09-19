Cricket: Chris Cairns ready to take on ‘the biggest challenge I’ve ever encountered’





Former Black Caps all-rounder Chris Cairns has posted a video on social media to update fans on his condition after suffering a massive heart attack in Canberra last month. Photo / Twitter

Cricket legend Chris Cairns says he’s ready to take on the biggest challenge he’s ever faced as he begins rehab after a serious health scare. The former Black Cap, 51, collapsed in Canberra last month after suffering a massive heart attack, resulting in an aortic dissection, or tear in the innermost layer of the body’s main artery. During life-saving emergency heart surgery in Sydney, Cairns subsequently suffered a spinal cord stroke, which resulted in paralysis of his legs. Cairns’ family said last month that he would undergo a major rehabilitation process at a specialist spinal cord hospital, and tonight the former all-rounder posted a video on social media to keep fans informed about his condition. “Just over six weeks ago, I had a type A aortic dissection, which essentially means there’s a tear in one of the major arteries of the heart,” Cairns said. “I’ve had several surgeries and transplants and very fortunately the specialists were able to save the heart themselves. “One of the complications that arose was a stroke, which in itself will be perhaps the biggest challenge I’ve ever faced in rehab going forward.” Cairns thanked fans for the “uplifting, humble and special” messages he had received over the past six weeks and paid particular tribute to those who treated him. “A huge thank you to the team here in Canberra, at the Canberra Hospital, to St Vincent’s in Sydney, the surgeons, the doctors, the nurses, the specialists – you saved my life. Thank you also for all the get well wishes sent to my wife Mel and I.” It’s been 6 weeks. On August 4, I had a type A aortic dissection, a rare but serious condition. I had to undergo emergency surgery and from there followed a series of complications and I ended up having a stroke. A long road ahead, but I’m grateful to be here. pic.twitter.com/ylRoz2HmPF — Chris Cairns (@chriscairns168) September 19, 2021 Cairns said he would continue to post and update fans on the rigorous journey he was about to embark on. The son of Black Cap legend Lance Cairns, Chris was a right-handed batsman and fast medium bowler, known as one of the best all-rounders of his generation. Related articles He has lived and worked in Canberra for several years with his wife Melanie and their children. Cairns had to rebuild his life after leaving Southwark Crown Court in London in 2015 after he was found not guilty of perjury and perverting the course of justice over match fixing allegations.

