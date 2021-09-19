Football challenges the state of Portland to the end in a thrilling match

Next game: at Simon Fraser University (BC) 25-9-2021 | 6:00 PM

HILLSBORO, Or. Although this was a road game for the Western Oregon University football team, several WOU stalwarts made the drive to Hillsboro to support the Wolves against Division I Portland State. WOU stayed with the Vikings all the way before Portland State held on to the 21-7 victory on Saturday afternoon.

“I liked how we competed all day. Portland State has a lot of talent on the field and we were able to stay with them,” Head Coach Arne Ferguson said. “Our defense came up with several big stops and the offense was able to move the ball effectively. I hope we can bring the momentum of this game to Simon Fraser next week.”

In what was a trademark of the 2021 Wolves team was the defense and they once again controlled a powerful attack. With the Vikings adding up a total of 417 yards from attack, the Portland State defense held (1-2) to a few missed field goals and made an interception in the end zone.

On the other side of the ball, the WOU (0-3) offense delivered several strong runs, finishing with a total of 278 yards, 211 of which were in the air. Ryan Worthley completed 24-37 for 211 yards and a touchdown. Jarren Ford brought in seven catches for 61 yards. Thomas Wright added six catches for 50 yards while Damon Hickok got the receiving touchdown, to go along with four catches for 49 yards. Andrew Valladares , London Smalley , Marquis Sampson and Omari Land all captured pass at noon. On the ground, Land rushed 47 yards on 17 carries.

Ryan Minniti led the defense with seven tackles, six solo. Jaylin Parnell added six tackles, with one tackle for loss. Joey Sinclair gave the Wolves three players with at least five tackles while adding five solo stops. Luis Vicino Jr., recorded the interception in the end zone and Derek Moreland forced a fumble.

WOU got the ball first and put together a strong opening drive. Worthley hit Ford nine yards and Smalley eleven to move the ball to midfield. On fourth and fourth, the Wolves went for it and Worthley hit Sampson nine yards to the PSU 36. WOU couldn’t get any closer and was later forced to kick.

Portland State then took their first ride across the field for a touchdown from a nine-yard TD strike for the early 7-0 lead.

The defense then made some big stops in the second quarter, forcing PSU to score a couple of long field goals that were both missed to end the score 7-0 at halftime.

The Vikings took possession of the opening of the second half and found the end zone with a short one meter rush to express to a 14-0 lead.

PSU scored another score before the end of the third quarter to take a 21-0 lead.

WOU almost got on the board with a drive that went from the end of the third quarter to the fourth, but stopped at the PSU 12 on downs.

Immediately after, the Vikings went off the field and reached the WOU 14 when Vicino Jr. devised the big interception in the end zone to end the drive.

From that interception, WOU would go into the field for the touchdown 80 meters.

After a 10-yard pass from Worthley to Wright who had the ball close to midfield, Land broke free for a 21-yard rush to the PSU 37. Facing a third and three on the PSU 30, Worthley hit Valladares in the flat and he did the rest by breaking free for an 18-yard gain to the PSU 12. In third place, the pass was incomplete, but a grosser passer penalty moved the chains. On the next snap of the PSU 6, Worthley found Hickok in the end zone for the score, leaving PSU with a 21-7 lead.

The teams switched hands in the final minutes to give the final 21-7 margin.

Davis Alexander went 23-37 for 295 with two touchdowns for Portland State. Nate Bennett caught six passes for 106 yards and Darien Chase added eight catches for 73 yards. On the ground, Malik Walker rushed for 89 yards on 18 carries while adding a touchdown.

Broderick Harrell led the defense with 10 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. VJ Malo picked up two sacks and Alexander Lozano added another sack.

Since the game was played just a few hours away from the WOU campus, the Wolves had several fans on hand to help support the team.

“It was great to see all the WOU red in the stands. We had a lot of support and our players fed on that,” said Ferguson.

WOU concludes their four-game road trip to begin the 2021 season this Saturday, September 25, when they will travel to Canada to open the GNAC game at Simon Fraser with kickoff at 6 p.m.