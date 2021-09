Sunday lecture: the extraordinary tennis game

As last week’s US Open finals made clear, the tennis game is in a moment of dramatic transition, with older stars feeling the weight of time and new stars emerging. This week, reminiscing about that tournament, we bring you a selection of pieces about the game and some of its most vibrant personalities. More from the archive More from the archive” class=”external-link external-link-embed__hed-link button” data-event-click=”{“element”:”ExternalLink”,”outgoingURL”:”https://www.newyorker.com/newsletter/classics “}” href=”https://www.newyorker.com/newsletter/classics” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”> Sign up for Classics, a biweekly newsletter featuring notable pieces from the past. In 1973, Herbert Warren Wind, known in his day as the foremost writer on golf and tennis, covered a wild exhibition and media spectacle billed as a Battle of the Sexes: Billie Jean King, then the best women’s player, against Bobby Riggs. , who was a top player and a cunning con man. King’s decisive triumph, broadcast from the Astrodome in prime time, lives on as both a boost to the women’s game and a pop culture milestone of sorts in the sports equality movement. In New York’s A Tennis Fairy Tale, Louisa Thomas writes about the stunning finale between the biggest new names in the game, Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez. In The Third Man, Lauren Collins profiles Novak Djokovic, who had hoped to complete a calendar year Grand Slam but fell short in the final. (His play is plasmatic, Collins writes. He seems to flow to the corners of the field.) In 2013’s New Racquet, Reeves Wiedeman writes about another lion of the man’s game, Roger Federer. Finally, Gerald Marzorati reflects on the most extraordinary career in modern tennis, that of Serena Williams: She is clearly the greatest of all time: the most dominant for the longest years; the most influential on the way the game has come to be played. David remnick A tennis fairy tale in New York In an unprecedented US Open final, the qualifier Emma Raducanu kept her nerve to knock out Leylah Fernandez. View story Tracing tennis to its roots From Victorian Britain to the Battle of the Sexes, the sport’s first hundred years. View story The best way to see Serena Williams at the US Open, where she has nothing left to prove Fans want to see Williams win a twenty-fourth major and make history. But that’s the wrong way to watch her play now. View story the third man Novak Djokovic emerged from the shadows of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, but can he learn to behave like a champion? View story New racket A night with Roger Federer. View story

