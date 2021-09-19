Sports
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey shows speed and solid defense, beats UConn 3-1 – The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac started the 2021-22 season with a bang, taking an exhibition win by beating the UConn Huskies 3-1.
Energy radiated from both sides through the Peoples United Center as players lined the bench, banging their sticks on the ice and cheering their teammates on as they started the game. For the first time since March 2020, fans were finally welcome back to the arena.
Although it was an exhibition game, the energy around the ice and between the players made it resemble the regular season.
When we went into the game, we didn’t see it as an exhibition game, sophomore defenseman Kendall Cooper said. We wanted to play the best hockey we can possibly make, no matter what kind of game we play, we will always play with that.
Quinnipiac dressed 22 players instead of the normal 18 compared to the 20 UConn decided to dress. Quinnipiac decided to play four lines each period so that each player could get some time on the ice.
It was a good opportunity to see some people gain a little more experience, which is so important, said Cass Turner, Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey coach.
Both teams started exchanging shots with each other. Quinnipiac sophomore goalkeeper Catie Boudiette made an excellent save on a breakaway shot from UConn junior center Natalie Snodgrass just under four minutes into the game.
The scoring started midway through the first period when UConn student Morgan Wabick’s left winger deflected second defender Alex-Anne Boyers into the net for an early 1-0 lead. Junior right winger Coryn Tormala also got an assist.
Quinnipiac responded less than two minutes later with a wrist shot from Cooper just above the right spot of his strike zone. She was assisted by sophomore forward Nina Steigauf and junior forward Sadie Peart.
Quinnipiac defeated UConn 20-12 in the first period. The Bobcats also earned more shots on goal by an 11-7 margin.
The defense stepped up on both sides as goals faltered in the second period. Many passes were bounced around and a total of 25 shots were made, 12 for the Huskies and 13 for the Bobcats. No one found their way to the back of the net and ended the second period with a 1-1 tie.
In the third period, UConn made more shots than Quinnipiac, with 15-10 for the Bobcats in total and 7-6 for shots on target, but the whole story can’t be told by statistics alone.
About 12 minutes into the third period, graduate student defenseman Olivia Konigson drilled a top-shelf goal off UConn freshman goalkeeper Megan Warrener, making the score 2-1. Freshman forward Maya Labad and sophomore forward Olivia Mobley assisted Konigson.
Defense shone again in this period for the Bobcats with a key block from senior defenseman Zoe Boyd and an even more crucial save by graduate student goalkeeper Corinne Schroeder with less than five minutes left.
With just over a minute and a half left into the game, Labad scorched a shot over Warrener’s left shoulder to extend Quinnipiac’s lead to 3-1. Labad earned her first goal in her young collegiate career, assisted by freshman forward Ann-Frdrik Naud and sophomore defender Maddy Samoskevich.
This team only had nine chances to skate, Turner said, leading to some bumps in the road in this competition.
One of Quinnipiac’s weaknesses showcased throughout the game was the inability to convert during power play. The Bobcats had two chances, one in the first period and one in the second, but managed only one shot in total.
Looking ahead, Turner hopes to tap into the depth of this team and its sheer skating speed that was showcased today.
If we can bring those two together, I’m excited about how fast this hockey team can be, Turner said.
Quinnipiac begins his regular season on Friday, September 24, welcoming Maine to the Frank Perotti Jr. at 6 p.m. Arena
