Match Report: Somerset vs. Kent Spitfires





Kent Spitfires ended their 14-year wait for a piece of silverware when they defeated Somerset by 25 runs to win the 2021 Vitality Blast. View the full scorecard >>> Homegrown 20-year-old Jordan Cox hit 58 balls into 28 balls to send the Spitfires over par with 167 for seven. Cox’s superb fielding and spin twins Joe Denly and Qais Ahmeds split five for 50, stopping Somerset short and handing Kent their first Blast trophy since 2007. The Spitfires seemed to have the entire Powerplay under control, after they got stuck, before Daniel Bell-Drummond and Joe Denly both fell to Roelof van der Merwe in consecutive deliveries. Bell-Drummond’s pull to midwicket was a legal catch, but Tom Abells sprinted 20 yards back from the ring to the boundary before pulling a full stretch over the shoulder. The dive was amazing. A slowing Edgbaston field made things difficult for the batters as a big total seemed almost out of the question as Jack Leaning hit a slower ball to the square leg to leave the Spitfires 111 for five with four overs to spare. But Cox, who had dropped the first ball in the semi-final, flared up in sensational style. Having had 20 of his first 17 balls before cutting Craig Overton to the line, he reached his half-century in 26 balls after a twisted and then flipped sixes. He finished the innings with fireworks with a six-four-four from Josh Davey to lift 56 in the last four overs, and Kent with just one less than their 168 vs Sussex earlier in the day. The chase couldn’t have started much worse for Somerset, as Tom Banton got a second ball and Lewis Goldsworthy skied to the point, giving them three for two. Tom Abell and Will Smeed rebuilt with a risk-free 58-run stance and though the first was tied on a trailing point. The latter went on but earned a living in bizarre circumstances; Cox completed a catch on the boundary, but the slide was tackled by Bell-Drummond, who had slipped into the boundary cushion. Third umpire Neil Bainton ruled it was not out and a six, although three balls later Cox Sneed caught for 43 without controversy. Cox was back with an outrageous run around the raw Eric Hollies Stand boundary, leaping and palming to Matt Milnes to affect Lewis Gregory’s wicket before Van der Merwe pinged to cover Somerset and lost five wickets for 34 in the middle overs. Somerset, for the 24th time in all competitions and fourth in the Blast, was confirmed in second when they failed to knock out an impossible 48 in the last over. England Women will take on New Zealand women in the last chance to see live cricket at The Spitfire Ground, St. Lawrence in September 2021. Buy your tickets now >>>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kentcricket.co.uk/news/match-report-somerset-vs-kent-spitfires-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos