



Week 3 of the college football season brought top 25 matchups, old rivalries renewed, disruptions and much more. Here’s everything you missed from week three of college football: 6 things to know from week 3 of the college football season 1. High-ranking Alabama escapes from The Swamp against No. 11 Florida No. 1 Alabama came out of the gates on fire against No. 11 Florida, taking a 21-3 lead in the first quarter behind three Bryce Young touchdown passes. But the Gators held on and kept the Crimson Tide at 10 points for the rest of the game. Florida would eventually fall short, losing 31-29, as the Tide stopped a 2-point conversion attempt with 3:10 left. TIDE ROLLS ON: Read more about no. 1 Alabama’s nail biter at No. 11 Florida 2.No. 10 Penn State Enters No. 22 Auburn To Cement 100-0 Week For Top 10 no. 10 Penn State’s matchup with No. 22 Auburn went to the wire when the Tigers had a chance to tie the game with 38 seconds left. The Nittany Lions held out and made the stop to take a 28-20 win, their first win against an SEC opponent since beating LSU in the 2010 Capital One Bowl. QB Sean Clifford led Penn State’s attack with 280 yards in the air to go along with two touchdowns and an interception. This win also marks the first time this season that all top-10 teams have won in the same weekend. 3. ACC teams get upset Two ranked ACC teams fell this weekend at the hands of unranked opponents. No. 15 Virginia Tech lost on the road to West Virginia 27-21, and No. 24 Miami fell at home to Michigan State 38-17. Pitt, who defeated Tennessee last week, was defeated at home by Western Michigan 44-41. Right now, only two ACC teams are undefeated: Boston College (3-0) and Wake Forest (3-0). “The Black Diamond Trophy is back in Morgantown.”#TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/bnP8226okB WVU Football (@WVU Football) September 18, 2021 4. No. 8 Cincinnati Responds In The First Test Of The Season Indiana held out with No. 8 Cincinnati in Bloomington, Indiana. Going into the fourth quarter, the Hoosiers led 24-23, but the Bearcats shutout in the final quarter by beating Indiana 15-0 to win with a final score of 38-24 against a Big Ten team. Cincinnati will face Notre Dame next week in its first and possibly only ranked opponent of the regular season. 5. Top-20 teams escape with one score wins While there were a few disruptions across the country, some ranked teams managed to avert an impending disruption. In addition to No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 3 Oklahoma defeated Nebraska 23-16 and No. 16 Coastal Carolina held off Buffalo and won 28-25 on the road. Additionally, No. 6 Clemson squeaked out a 14-8 win over Georgia Tech. While the scoreboard may not show it, the No. 9 Ohio State struggled with Tulsa before retiring to win 41-20. Tulsa came in 7 points with 12:07 remaining. @OhioStateFB picks up Tulsa and takes it all the way home!! pic.twitter.com/PEO3Y53jZe FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 18, 2021 6. Southern California bounces back with a new coach at the helm After falling to Stanford last week, Southern California bounced back and took the win. New interim coach Donte Williams took his first win as the Trojans defeated Washington state 45-14. The Trojans overcame adversity on the field this week when QB Kedon Slovis left the game during the second heat of the game with an injury. Backup QB Jaxson Dart threw four touchdowns in an emergency. When I watch this play on repeat, @ Ford_Kyle6!! USC 45 | WSU 14 FOX #Fight on pic.twitter.com/Qllt0YOzvQ USC Football (@USC_FB) September 18, 2021

