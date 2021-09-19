Connect with us

Tennis participation increases during the pandemic

During the pandemic, no participatory sport has benefited more than tennis.

According to data released earlier this year in the Physical Activity Councils Participation Report, tennis participation in the US skyrocketed, rising about 22% in 2020, with nearly 22 million people playing at some point in the past 12 months.

Parks & Recreation Magazine said in July that translates to an additional four million attendees over the previous year.

Then there’s the annual two-week showcase of sports at the just-completed US Open in New York City, which was epic this year.

The historic runs to the Womens Finals by two unseeded teens, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez (now living in Boynton Beach) and 18-year-old EmmaRaducanu from Great Britain were unprecedented.

The two Gen-Z phenom delighted sold-out crowds at Arthur Ashe Stadium with their athletic and aggressive playing styles, fearless shot selection, supernatural demeanor and infectious charisma. Raducanu won 6-4, 6-3 to become the first qualifier, meaning she had to win three matches to compete in the main draw of the tournament to win a Grand Slam title.

Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, right, poses for photos with Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, after defeating Fernandez in the 2021 US Open Women's Singles Final.

And while Novak Djokovic, the world’s No. A player in the rankings, lost in the men’s final, a victory that doesn’t make it the first male player since 1968 to have won the Grand Slam on the calendar, with so much positive mainstream buzz around tennis, that it’s no idea that the sports leaders are optimistic about where the sport is going.

Mike Dowse, CEO and Executive Director of the United States Tennis Association, is especially excited about the recent developments in his sport and what it predicts for the future.

