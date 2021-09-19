Sports
Tennis participation increases during the pandemic
During the pandemic, no participatory sport has benefited more than tennis.
According to data released earlier this year in the Physical Activity Councils Participation Report, tennis participation in the US skyrocketed, rising about 22% in 2020, with nearly 22 million people playing at some point in the past 12 months.
Parks & Recreation Magazine said in July that translates to an additional four million attendees over the previous year.
Then there’s the annual two-week showcase of sports at the just-completed US Open in New York City, which was epic this year.
The historic runs to the Womens Finals by two unseeded teens, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez (now living in Boynton Beach) and 18-year-old EmmaRaducanu from Great Britain were unprecedented.
The two Gen-Z phenom delighted sold-out crowds at Arthur Ashe Stadium with their athletic and aggressive playing styles, fearless shot selection, supernatural demeanor and infectious charisma. Raducanu won 6-4, 6-3 to become the first qualifier, meaning she had to win three matches to compete in the main draw of the tournament to win a Grand Slam title.
And while Novak Djokovic, the world’s No. A player in the rankings, lost in the men’s final, a victory that doesn’t make it the first male player since 1968 to have won the Grand Slam on the calendar, with so much positive mainstream buzz around tennis, that it’s no idea that the sports leaders are optimistic about where the sport is going.
Mike Dowse, CEO and Executive Director of the United States Tennis Association, is especially excited about the recent developments in his sport and what it predicts for the future.
We are delighted that so many new and existing players have returned to the sport, especially in what has been such a challenging year for so many people, he said earlier this year. These new entry numbers are a testament to the hard work, passion and dedication of a united industry working together to ensure that tennis not only survived, but prospered. While we still face challenges, it is clear that many people recognize tennis as the ideal social distancing sport, putting it in a great position to continue to grow and keep people active and social in a healthy and safe way. stay.
You can learn more about the USTA’s “Let’s Tennis” initiative at: letnis.com.
social lifeline
Among those 22 million Americans who have played tennis in my case, count a lot of tennis! during the past 18 months.
In fact, since mid-March 2020, when my colleagues and I started working remotely (and continue to do so), my regular tennis games have been about much more than just forehands, backhands and overheads.
They have served as the primary personal social contacts I have been doing regularly for the past 18 months.
During water breaks and changeovers, my tennis buddies and hooks talk about all kinds of subjects work, family, friends, sports, politics, you name it, just like I did daily with my colleagues (whom I miss very much!).
I have been an avid recreational tennis player all my life, mainly because the sport offers such an easy companionship.
Sure, they were all competitive, but they were also unfailingly supportive and complementary to each other.
One of the things I have always loved about tennis is that the sports culture not only allows the opponents, but even encourages them to congratulate each other during the competition.
Exclaim too well! or nice shot! or a pantomimetic applause in your rackete reaction to your opponent’s winner is an ingrained aspect of game etiquette and an Idelight in shower with my playing partners.
Life-Prolonging Benefits
Playing tennis throughout your life has countless physical, emotional and cognitive benefits.
But what you may not realize is that research suggests that regular tennis can extend your life.
In a long-term epidemiological study in Denmark of 25,000 people published in 2019, researchers compared how playing different sports affected life expectancy.
For example, it was no surprise that participants who did not exercise at all were much more likely to die than participants who did exercise regularly.
Taking into account factors such as age of the participants, family/marital status, education and socioeconomic status, the researchers found that solitary endeavors such as cycling added 3.7 years to life expectancy, swimming 3.4 years and running 3.2 year.
However, sports in which there was more interaction with the participants, such as badminton and football, gained weight at 6.2 years and 4.7 years, respectively.
But the recreational sport that provided by far the most life expectancy was tennis at 9.7 years.
These findings matched those of a 2017 study of 80,000 British men and women, which found that the avid tennis players among them outlived the runners.
As one of the authors of the Danish study said after the study was released, we know from other research that social support provides stress relief. So being with other people, playing with them and interacting with them, like you do when you play games that require a partner or a team, probably has unique psychological and physiological effects.
Sports for a lifetime
Growing up, I regularly played all the team sports basketball, baseball, soccer, even some soccer. In short, whatever was in the season, that’s what Id plays.
But one thing my father, who was a good athlete in his youth and a very accomplished self-taught tennis player as an adult, would regularly tell me is how much I’ll appreciate it when I’m older that I learned to play tennis as a youngster.
The great thing about tennis, he said, is that it’s a sport you can play for a lifetime.
Indeed, it’s been decades since Ive waved a baseball bat or shot a jumper in a pickup basketball run.
But as Dad promised, I played tennis in my 30s, 40s, and 50s and good health allows me to continue to do so for the rest of my life.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/lifestyle/2021/09/19/boomer-health-tennis-participation-increases-during-pandemic/8310655002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]