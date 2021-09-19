Tennis participation increases during the pandemic

During the pandemic, no participatory sport has benefited more than tennis.

According to data released earlier this year in the Physical Activity Councils Participation Report, tennis participation in the US skyrocketed, rising about 22% in 2020, with nearly 22 million people playing at some point in the past 12 months.

Parks & Recreation Magazine said in July that translates to an additional four million attendees over the previous year.

Then there’s the annual two-week showcase of sports at the just-completed US Open in New York City, which was epic this year.

The historic runs to the Womens Finals by two unseeded teens, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez (now living in Boynton Beach) and 18-year-old EmmaRaducanu from Great Britain were unprecedented.

The two Gen-Z phenom delighted sold-out crowds at Arthur Ashe Stadium with their athletic and aggressive playing styles, fearless shot selection, supernatural demeanor and infectious charisma. Raducanu won 6-4, 6-3 to become the first qualifier, meaning she had to win three matches to compete in the main draw of the tournament to win a Grand Slam title.

And while Novak Djokovic, the world’s No. A player in the rankings, lost in the men’s final, a victory that doesn’t make it the first male player since 1968 to have won the Grand Slam on the calendar, with so much positive mainstream buzz around tennis, that it’s no idea that the sports leaders are optimistic about where the sport is going.

Mike Dowse, CEO and Executive Director of the United States Tennis Association, is especially excited about the recent developments in his sport and what it predicts for the future.

We are delighted that so many new and existing players have returned to the sport, especially in what has been such a challenging year for so many people, he said earlier this year. These new entry numbers are a testament to the hard work, passion and dedication of a united industry working together to ensure that tennis not only survived, but prospered. While we still face challenges, it is clear that many people recognize tennis as the ideal social distancing sport, putting it in a great position to continue to grow and keep people active and social in a healthy and safe way. stay.

You can learn more about the USTA’s “Let’s Tennis” initiative at: letnis.com.

social lifeline

Among those 22 million Americans who have played tennis in my case, count a lot of tennis! during the past 18 months.

In fact, since mid-March 2020, when my colleagues and I started working remotely (and continue to do so), my regular tennis games have been about much more than just forehands, backhands and overheads.

They have served as the primary personal social contacts I have been doing regularly for the past 18 months.

During water breaks and changeovers, my tennis buddies and hooks talk about all kinds of subjects work, family, friends, sports, politics, you name it, just like I did daily with my colleagues (whom I miss very much!).

I have been an avid recreational tennis player all my life, mainly because the sport offers such an easy companionship.

Sure, they were all competitive, but they were also unfailingly supportive and complementary to each other.

One of the things I have always loved about tennis is that the sports culture not only allows the opponents, but even encourages them to congratulate each other during the competition.

Exclaim too well! or nice shot! or a pantomimetic applause in your rackete reaction to your opponent’s winner is an ingrained aspect of game etiquette and an Idelight in shower with my playing partners.

Life-Prolonging Benefits

Playing tennis throughout your life has countless physical, emotional and cognitive benefits.

But what you may not realize is that research suggests that regular tennis can extend your life.

In a long-term epidemiological study in Denmark of 25,000 people published in 2019, researchers compared how playing different sports affected life expectancy.

For example, it was no surprise that participants who did not exercise at all were much more likely to die than participants who did exercise regularly.

Taking into account factors such as age of the participants, family/marital status, education and socioeconomic status, the researchers found that solitary endeavors such as cycling added 3.7 years to life expectancy, swimming 3.4 years and running 3.2 year.

However, sports in which there was more interaction with the participants, such as badminton and football, gained weight at 6.2 years and 4.7 years, respectively.

But the recreational sport that provided by far the most life expectancy was tennis at 9.7 years.

These findings matched those of a 2017 study of 80,000 British men and women, which found that the avid tennis players among them outlived the runners.

As one of the authors of the Danish study said after the study was released, we know from other research that social support provides stress relief. So being with other people, playing with them and interacting with them, like you do when you play games that require a partner or a team, probably has unique psychological and physiological effects.

Sports for a lifetime

Growing up, I regularly played all the team sports basketball, baseball, soccer, even some soccer. In short, whatever was in the season, that’s what Id plays.

But one thing my father, who was a good athlete in his youth and a very accomplished self-taught tennis player as an adult, would regularly tell me is how much I’ll appreciate it when I’m older that I learned to play tennis as a youngster.

The great thing about tennis, he said, is that it’s a sport you can play for a lifetime.

Indeed, it’s been decades since Ive waved a baseball bat or shot a jumper in a pickup basketball run.

But as Dad promised, I played tennis in my 30s, 40s, and 50s and good health allows me to continue to do so for the rest of my life.