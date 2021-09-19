Brewers beat Cubs to earn fourth straight postseason appearance

All the pieces fell into place on Saturday for the Milwaukee Brewers, who struck their postseason ticket at American Family Field.

MannyPia went deep twice to power a four-home run attack that took the Chicago Cubs down 6-4. That win coupled with losses to the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres gave the Brewers their earliest win ever.

Eduardo Escobar and Jace Peterson also homered and Corbin Burnes threw six innings in his first start since his combined no-hitter with Josh Hader a week earlier in Cleveland, when Milwaukee advanced to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.

The magic number to win the Central Division title, which would be the Brewers’ third overall and second in four years, also fell, with each combination of Milwaukee wins and St. Louis Cardinals losses making a total of three and resulted in another clinch.

With the division still in play, there was no party on Saturday night, despite a postseason berth bagged five days earlier than the 2011 96-win team.

“I think we’ve been pretty consistent there,” said manager Craig Counsell. “We’ve put the ability to win the division into our control, so that’s our goal and we’re sticking to that goal.

“We know we are in the play-offs and everyone is very happy about that, but we feel we have earned the right to wait until we win this division.”

The Brewers took a 4-3 lead when Peterson led off the bottom of the sixth with a homerun to the right, his first since August 12. He entered the game and hit only .200 in September with only one extra basehit.

But for the third time in the game, the Cubs answered, as Willson Conteras took Brad Boxberger far left with two outs in the seventh.

After a strong eighth by Devin Williams (8-2), Pia hit Milwaukee’s fourth homer to start an inning, this time Scott greeted Effross with a shot down the line that slashed into the foul post and just over the wall into the left field corner .

Once he knew the ball was good and hitting far enough, Pia turned and gestured to the Milwaukee dugout before starting his home run as both his teammates and the crowd went wild.

“I wasn’t sure if it was right or wrong,” he said. “So I used my body to say, stay in! Stay in! That was a good swing, good contact. It was a draw and that gave us the lead.”

It was the fourth game with two homeruns in Pia’s career. His season average is now .201 after dropping to .120 on July 4. His 12 home runs in 159 at bats put him ahead of primary catcher OmarNarvez, who has a total of 11 home runs in 357 at bats.

“Yes, the first half was a bit difficult for me. I didn’t play too much; I didn’t produce too many attacks,” he said. “But it’s a long season. Its 162 games. You don’t know what can happen in the second half before half.

“You just keep your mind positive and work hard every day.”

The Brewers added an insurance run when Pablo Reyes followed with an one-out double and then scored on a two out shot to Kolten Wong’s first shot that knocked down Frank Schwindel and then threw home when Reyes tried to score.

The throw came in high and Contreras made a good attempt at a tap, but Reyes was able to dodge it when he slid his head in. Chicago asked for a replay rating, but the safe call stood, leaving it a 6-4 game.

Hader gave up a pair of baserunners in the ninth, but eventually closed the Cubs for his 33rd save, striking out and then ejecting Contreras as he discussed the high point.

Hader punched Patrick Wisdom as he waved to end it, and Pia delivered a massive punch as he rushed out to greet Hader in the aftermath.

It was the 11th straight win over the Cubs for the Brewers, who have now won all six series against their division rivals.

“Obviously the Cubs went hand in hand in the second half and we took advantage of the teams in our division getting into a scuffle,” said Burnes. Reds, for which those two teams are clearly fighting for that spot with a wildcard.

“When it came to the Cubs or Pirates, we settled things. The AL-Central didn’t treat us as kindly as the NL-Central, but that’s how it goes sometimes.”

The early innings were underlined by Burnes striking out in the first inning and Lorenzo Cain making a great jumping grab at the wall in the right center to deprive Contreras of extra bases in the second.

Pia’s homer to right-center in the 2nd of second off lefthanded Justin Steele was his career highest as 11th on the season in his 158th at bat, a great turnaround considering he hit .120 on July 4.

The Cubs combined three hits in the third and might have taken the lead if Luis Uras hadn’t made a great dive on a shot through the middle of Contreras.

He flipped to a covering Wong to get the power in second place for the second out, then Burnes knocked out Wisdom to keep it a 1-1 game.

Escobar led off in the bottom of the third by homering to the left, and it remained a 2-1 game in the fifth when Cain was replaced in the middle by Jackie Bradley Jr., with Cain hitting his right groin on his flyout in the second inning.

“It was because of the incredible play he made on the ball from Contreras,” Counsell said. “During the game he got pain in his right groin. We don’t know exactly how he did it.

“He didn’t feel it at first when he made the catch or when we were there talking to him – he just kind of knocked him out of the wind – but as a few innings went on his groin got sore so we got him there taken away.”

Things got worse not long after, when, after Schwindel singled with two outs, Ian Happ hit a homer from center right to give Chicago its first lead at 3-2.

The round-tripper was just the sixth Burnes allowed this year and the first since August 6.

The middle of Milwaukee’s order quickly brought the Brewers back to a draw.

Facing reliever Adbert Alzolay, Christian Yelich got things going with a double to the right and Uras followed with a single to center on an 0-2 pitch to score Yelich and make it a 3-3 game.

Burnes made his way through the sixth and worked around a leadoff single and one-out walk. He completed his first start since his combined no-hitter with Hader after giving up three hits, three runs and a season average of three walks, striking out 11 on 101 pitches.

With eight games from over 10 strikeouts, Burnes is now one away from tying Ben Sheets for the single-season franchise record set in 2004.

The Brewers also made a pre-game selection move, recalling Class AAA Nashville utility man Tim Lopes and eliminating catcher Luke Maile.

FILE

General:91-57

House:42-31

Away:49-26

PRESENCE

33,625

SOON

Sunday:Cubs at Brewers, 1:10 p.m. Milwaukee LHP Eric Lauer(6-5, 3.10) vs. Chicago RHP Adrian Sampson (1-2, 2.53). TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620.