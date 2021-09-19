Watch: Catch deemed illegal for ‘intended assist’ from outside the border





Vitality T20 Blast: Jordan Cox thought he had made a clean catch, before invoking one of cricket’s rarer laws, he considered the catch illegal due to his teammate trying to help.

One of cricket’s more unusual laws was invoked during the final of the T20 Blast between Somerset and Kent on Saturday night, when a catch near the boundary rope by Jordan Cox of Kent was deemed illegal for having been in contact with one of his teammates. who had crossed the line. Off or not? #Blast21 #final day pic.twitter.com/J8luyZMV6o Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) September 18, 2021 The incident happened in the 10th over of Somerset’s chase, with the match tied and requiring 97 runs in 60 balls. Will Smed pulled a ball from Joe Denly in the air towards Cox at deep midwicket. Cox moved to the right and took a clean catch, and the batsmen started backing up. However, the umpires stopped the batsman shortly afterwards and were seen communicating with the third umpire. The problem seemed to be the fielder who had run in with a good leg, Daniel Bell-Drummond, and dived into Cox’s feet, making contact with him as Cox took the catch. Mark Butcher, on commentary, said: “Hold on, hang on. Did Bell-Drummond have contact with Cox when Cox caught the ball when Bell-Drummond touched the boundary rope? I’ve never seen this before, they need to check that… You’ve been in the game for most of your life and you think you’ve seen it all, that’s the first time I’ve ever seen that.” After a long check, Smeed couldn’t get out and a six was signaled. Law 19.5.1 of the Laws of Cricket states: “A fielder is grounded out of bounds if any part of his/her person is in contact with another fielder who is grounded out of bounds, if the umpire deems that it is the the intention of either fielder. that the contact should help with the handling of the ball.” With the batsman given a reprieve, Cox was seen furious at the decision – and possibly at his teammate who had stormed in from a fine leg to only spoil it. However, later in the same over, Smeed was caught again by Cox, who this time celebrated lavishly. JORDAN COX YOU CAN’T DO THAT#Blast21 #final day pic.twitter.com/4mf4Igjq8B Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) September 18, 2021 A match-winning attack by @jjordancox #Blast21 #final day pic.twitter.com/vJFFjb9gQv Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) September 19, 2021 Kent won the final comfortably by 26 runs, with Smeed’s dismissal causing a major collapse.

