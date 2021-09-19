ASU Football: No. 23 BYU wins 27-17, Sun Devils beat themselves

Merlin Robertson made the game the Sun Devil defense needed.

Or so it seemed for about eight seconds.

The redshirt junior linebacker ran down the sidelines after picking BYU quarterback Jaren Hall. As Robertson approached the BYU 10-yard line, Cougar Tyler Allgeier chased him down, lifted himself from Robertson’s shoulder pad and lowered Zeus’ hammer to knock the ball free.

As the third quarter drew to a close, there was a swarm of Cougars to secure the loose ball, and what appeared to be a game-changing game in ASU’s favor was suddenly the biggest belly punch in a night that was one at every turn.

That’s how the game went, that game, Edwards said after the game. It’s hard to watch when we have so many penalties.

All week long, Herm Edwards and the Arizona State soccer team prepared to take on a talented BYU squad and endure a hostile road environment for the first time since 2019. However, Saturday night in Provo, Utah, the Sun Devils’ biggest opponent was herself.

For the second time in three games, ASU could not shy away from it. The 17 penalties, four turnovers and finally the inability to stop the BYU attack when it mattered most led to a heartbreaking loss of 27-17.

Our team’s discipline is not very good, and it starts with me, Edwards said after the game. It starts with me, I have to fix it, that’s my responsibility. We got away with it the first two games, but there are just way too many penalties.

The trouble started early. About as early as possible. On the opening kick-off of the match, Geordon Porter played a thumping kick about five meters deep into the end zone and chose to knock it out. His aggressive decision backfired immediately, as he was hit and clumsily knocked. BYU took over from the ASU 12 and scored immediately. One of Edward’s keys to weathering a hostile road crowd, which started off strong, was immediately forfeited.

For much of the first quarter after the disastrous opening kick-off and subsequent BYU score, ASU was clearly the better team. The Sun Devils reacted quickly to the touchdown, as Jayden Daniels took a nice deep pass with Andre Johnson in hand to score the first goal from the 2-yard line. Rachaad White wasted no time and shot through the line on the next snap to level the match.

BYU dropped eight, which gave me a lot of time, Daniels said. I was able to edit those windows and connect throws to receivers. They had a good day, but I think they were not satisfied.

The tide turned dramatically in the second quarter. The balance ASU showed in the opening period meant they were just as quick as BYU was able to strike twice to take a two-point lead. Touchdowns on a wild double reverse turned fleas flicker and a broken play turned into a wide open score, sending the Cougar stalwarts into a frenzy. The same ASU defense that choked BYU in the first quarter looked particularly porous in the second.

As dead as it looked in the water as the teams entered the locker rooms, the state of Arizona played angrily and imposed its will in the third quarter. After forcing a three-and-out on BYU’s opening ball, Daniyel Ngata reminded everyone that he too had made the trip to Provo. The red shirt freshman who ran back cut the BYU defense and rushed for 51 yards on four carries the scoring drive, punctuated by a 10-yard touchdown run to bring ASU within seven points.

The Sun Devil defense reacted again to the ensuing possession, forcing another three and out.

An ASU drive stalled in Cougar territory before Cristian Zendejas threw the 38-yard uprights out to make it a four-point play.

The flash of offensive efficiency that the third quarter delivered would be the last of its kind for the Sun Devils, who started off foul and held their way back on their only remaining offensive possession. The cheering BYU student section played a part in every one of ASU’s dead-ball fouls, one that players were sure wouldn’t be there this past week.

Their audience played a big part in this match, Daniels said. We cannot get such penalties if we expect to win big games. It is something we must learn from and move on.

While Robertson’s interception that never was will be the game most remembered from this game, it should go down in history as the game in which the team never deserved to win this game, almost did. The errors weren’t just limited to the players, as the video showed Robertsons’ foot was likely out of bounds before the ball was taken away from him.

That’s what I heard, Edwards said when asked if he knew Robertson might have gotten out. I think (we could ask for a review) if we knew but I don’t know. Someone told us later that he went out of bounds, that doesn’t do us any good now.

Add it to the list. It’s a long list, and one that definitely needs to be tackled if ASU is to win the Pac-12 South, a division that currently looks more like a fiery car wreck than a subset of a Power Five conference.

Find out in a week whether this match will serve as a wake-up call for an incredibly talented team that was senselessly beaten in the first three matches themselves. It didn’t matter against Southern Utah, it didn’t matter in the first half against UNLV. It made a big difference on the road against BYU.

I can’t figure it out because we don’t practice that way, Edwards said. We didn’t help ourselves tonight. We hurt ourselves.