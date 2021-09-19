Hockey coach Johnstown remembers Case as ‘great kid’ | News, Sports, Jobs

JOHNSTOWN – The 18-year-old woman who died Friday morning in a car accident was remembered by her high school hockey coach for her efforts on the field and for being part of a close-knit group that grew up together.

Haley Case was killed in an accident between a Montgomery County Department of Public Works vehicle and another vehicle at the intersection of Routes 116 and 67.

Her high school hockey coach, Christine Krempa, sobbed Saturday as she remembered Case, who attended Fulton-Montgomery Community College after Case graduated from high school in June.

‘She was just an amazing kid’ said Krempa. “From a coaching point of view, she just always gave 110%. She was by far my smallest child on the team. She probably weighed 110 pounds wet. But she was one of the toughest defenders I’ve ever had, and she didn’t let her size slow her down at all.”

Krempa said Case was an integral part of the team that took the state championship during Case’s junior year in November 2019. Johnstown’s 1-0 loss to Bronxville in the Class C state championship game was the team’s only defeat all season.

“She was a starter for me and was just so solid in that backfield for us,” said Krempa. “So, from a coaching standpoint, you couldn’t ask for a better kid.”

From a personal standpoint, Krempa said she knew Case well, as the 2020 graduating class was Krempa’s niece, Taryn Ringer.

“All those children were always at my house”, said Krempa. “So even though I’ve coached her since ninth grade, I’ve known her since she was little just because they would swim by my pool and I’d see them at birthday parties.”

Krempa said it is another heavy blow to the 2020 graduates who were “robbed” of their senior year, from an athletic and social point of view, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnstown field hockey has had the fall 2020 season canceled along with many other Section II sports seasons due to pandemic restrictions, but the “Autumn II” season in March and April gave those teams, which included Case and her teammates, a chance to compete before school was out.

“I feel like we’ve closed their senior year on a high,” said Krempa. “We were able to throw them a prom and we were able to have a normal graduation ceremony, and that this so soon after they graduate is just awful.”

All of the 2020 team’s seniors are returning to the city after news of Case’s death, Krempa said, mentioning Ringer who is flying back from Duke University in North Carolina, as is Abby Valkenburgh, who is now attending the University of Tampa.

“I was thinking, I’ve been coaching for 13 years and luckily I don’t remember a death in high school,” said the coach. “So I just think, even though she graduated, it’s only been a few months since she’s been away [from the school]. So it’s just awful.”

Krempa, a high school teaching assistant, said this year’s team is equally devastated.

“We were able to find out” [about Case’s fatal accident early on]” she said, “and get them all together in a room and tell them before they heard it on social media over their phones.”

Saturday’s games were cancelled. The varsity would play a non-league match against Granville and the junior varsity would play against Guilderland.

“There was just no way we would be able to be in any kind of mental space to play a field hockey game [Saturday]” said Krempa.

After the program was given special space during the school day on Friday, the team’s collective grief was also practiced after school.

“We didn’t play hockey”, said Krempa. “We played kickball and I ordered them pizza and had them raid the concession stand at Knox Field and just let them try a little bit to be kids again.

“When we got there it was very gloomy and the girls were still very upset. But once we started playing kickball they could finally giggle and laugh and go crazy, and it was pretty nice and they all left in a better space than when they showed up.

But who knows what Monday will look like? I think it will just be day to day.”

Case, of New Turnpike Road, was pronounced dead after being transported to Nathan Littauer Hospital.

The accident occurred when a Montgomery County dump truck traveling eastbound attempted to turn left on Route 116 northbound and hit the vehicle heading west, driven by Case on the driver’s side, according to Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino.

Only the drivers were present in each of the vehicles at the time of the collision, no other vehicles were involved.

The accident is still under investigation and no tickets have been issued. The dump truck driver is cooperating with the police.