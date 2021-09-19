Sports
Brewers secure playoff spot for fourth season in a row with 6-4 victory over Cubs
It’s been almost a guarantee for weeks, but tonight the Brewers made it official: They’re in the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.
Both teams started tonight with a scoreless first inning. In the first half of the second, Willson Contreras put his ball sharply into right midfield, but Lorenzo Cain ran it down and caught it. He was a bit startled, but stayed in the game. However, he did get out of the game at the start of the fifth inning, and the official report was right hip discomfort.
After that catch, the offense backed up the team with some run support. Manny Pina led off the second inning and hit a homerun into midfield to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead. However, the Cubs reacted immediately and played a minor ball with three basehits and a groundout to make it 1-1. That lead wouldn’t last, though, with Eduardo Escobar hitting a homerun in the bottom of the third inning to re-take the lead at 2-1. However, the Cubs reacted again with an Ian Happ homerun in the fifth to take a 3-2 lead. Again, the Brewers reacted, with a Christian Yelich-double and Luis Urias single in the fourth to make it 3-3. They would take the lead again in the sixth, when Jace Peterson led off the inning with a first pitch that was homed out to give the Brewers a 4-3 lead.
Meanwhile, Corbin Burnes was a little off on his first start after his combined no-hitter. He threw six innings, gave up six hits and three walks. However, the strikeouts were still there, as he struckout 11 batters to start. However, with the Brewers leading the way, he had them lined up for the win. Unfortunately, the bullpen couldn’t hold onto that lead. Brad Boxberger took the seventh and gave up a two out homerun to Willson Contreras to make the game 4-4 again. That was all he allowed, and Devin Williams worked around a walk in the eighth to hold the 4-4 tie.
However, the Brewers would not be denied tonight. Starting again in the eighth inning, Manny Pina put the Brewers ahead for good by hitting his second homerun of the evening to give the Brewers a 5-4 lead.
However, the brewers were not ready there. Pablo Reyes hit an one-out double to put another runner in scoring position. Then, with two outs, Kolten Wong lined out right at first baseman Frank Schwindel, who bounced off his glove. Wong reached on a single, but Reyes tried to score from second base. Second baseman Matt Duffy supported Schwindel and threw at home, beating Pablo Reyes. However, Reyes made an incredible dodge of the tag to score, and the Brewers led 6-4. The Cubs were supposed to challenge the game, but it was confirmed after replay.
From there, Josh Hader took ninth looking for the win and the post-season spot. He led off with a walk to Trayce Thompson, and an Ian Happ single gave the Cubs two baserunners with one out. However, Hader struckout Contreras (who was then ejected by the home plate umpire), then struckout Patrick Wisdom to end the game.
Manny Pina led the offense tonight with a 2-for-3 game (both hit homeruns) with a walk, and Pablo Reyes also added two hits. Each of the players in the starting position had a hit tonight, except for Cain, who walked in one of his two at bats.
The Brewers did need some help to clinch tonight. Fortunately, the other teams that were in the race with them also struggled. The Reds lost to the Dodgers 5-1 and the Padres lost to the Cardinals 3-2. Those losses left the worst the Brewers can finish in the second wildcard spot, so they are now guaranteed into the playoffs. They are the third team in the majors to earn a playoff spot, and this is the earliest they’ve earned a playoff spot in franchise history.
While the playoff spot has been determined, the Brewers still have some work to do to wrap up the NL Central. Their magic number is 3 and the Cardinals win today, and won’t be able to decide against the Cardinals until the next series at the earliest. The Brewers are still on track to be the first team to round out a division title with a 12 12 game ahead of the Cardinals, even though the Cardinals won 7 straight and 9 or 10. Their magic number may get a little lower with a Cubs sweep in tomorrow afternoon’s game. Eric Lauer takes on Adrian Sampson to finish the series. The first pitch is at 1.10 pm.
