Young defense shows flashes of success in win over Tulsa

For the second straight week, the Buckeyes defense surrendered more than 500 total yards, but there were some positives in their 41-20 win over Tulsa.

Although no. 9 Ohio State felt pressure from the Golden Hurricane through the middle of the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes saw notable performances from multiple young contributors. With secondary coach Matt Barnes replacing defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs as the primary game visitor, head coach Ryan Day said he was pleased with the way the defense played.

I thought we would change some things, just how we did things structurally on race day. Watch the movie and analyze that and see how that went, Day said. I thought they played with good energy for the most part. We prepared well all week. Everyone was on the same page. There were some in-game adjustments that were made. Much better and more efficient than the week before.

The Buckeyes saw major improvements in their defense against the Golden Hurricane. Against Oregon, Ohio State surrendered 269 rushing yards, but saw success against Tulsa limit it to just 73 yards on the ground.

The Ohio States defense kept the Golden Hurricane at just 2.7 yards per carry, prompting Day to complement his front seven.

I thought we’d better stop the run, Day said. I thought we were mixing up some looks.

Although the Buckeyes improved in ground attack, the secondary Ohio States had a rough outing, particularly on the clear safety position.

Tulsa redshirt junior quarterback Davis Brin lit up the young Ohio State backend, putting in 428 yards and two touchdowns as he completed 31-of-54 passes.

Brin’s big day didn’t come without a blemish, though, as the Boerne, Texas native threw two interceptions, including a pick-six to save freshman safety Cam Martinez in the final two minutes of the game.

Martinez, a high school quarterback, said he channeled his offensive experience during that game.

I had every confidence in the world during that game, during that ride, that we would have a choice. I didn’t know who would get it. Lucky it was me, Martinez said. I just had faith. I just knew that once I understood that my teammates would also have my back and make all the right blocks and bring it home.

In addition to Martinez, there were several other underclassmen who made crucial plays during Saturday’s game.

Sophomore security Ronnie Hickman was the other Buckeye to intercept Brin, arriving late in the second quarter. Hickman added a team-high nine tackles.

True freshman cornerback Denzel Burke played tight cover against the talented group of receivers of Golden Hurricanes. Burke completed two passes and added five tackles.

Martinez pointed to Burkes’ raw talent as the reason he took off in his freshman campaign.

When he came in, he was just that type of player, so it’s no surprise to me. He’s getting better, Martinez said. He is going to be a very good player and he is a very good player at the moment.

While the Martinezs interception put the game on ice, it was a fourth quarter sack of freshman defensive tackle Tyleik Williams that saved the day for the Buckeyes.

With Ohio State clinging to a seven-point lead and Tulsa driving the ball into Buckeyes territory, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive tackle sprinted through the line virtually untouched to close out Brin for a loss of 17.

The game knocked the Golden Hurricane off course and returned possession to the Buckeyes, who scored on their next drive.

Although the state of Ohio allowed Tulsa to pile up yards, Day was proud of the way his defense played especially the young Buckeyes.

There will be growing pains along the way, but whatever you invest in these guys, you will come back here in the future. That’s the exciting thing here, Day said. I think we have a very nice young team here. We are young, but we also have talent. If we can keep building and getting stronger, the future will be very, very bright.