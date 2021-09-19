Men’s tennis has perfect opening day at MAC Individual Championship





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (September 18, 2021) The opening of the fall 2021 season for the Stevens Institute of Technology’s men’s tennis program couldn’t have gone much better, as the Ducks rounded out the Middle Atlantic Conference Individual Championships perfectly, with each entrant advancing to Sunday’s semifinals. Led by freshmen Vivek Harinarayan on line one singles and graduate student Keegan Morris and senior Marc Feliu in flight one doubles, the defending MAC Freedom Champions lost no match over seven singles entrants and four doubles teams on the day. “Our entire team contributed to our success today in every single and double flight”, head coach Steve Gachko said. “We are on a mission to continue our winning paths tomorrow and take home medals in every final.” Competing as the No. 1 seed, Harinarayan started his collegiate career with a bang, winning his opening round matchup 4-0, 4-0 before beating Tej Laliwala of York 4-3 (7-1), 4-1 to advance to the semifinals. It was another perfect start to a career with line two singles as a freshman Matt Luzzi blew through the first two rounds of the competition with a pair of 4-0, 4-0 wins to advance to the semifinal matchup with Jeff Bauer of Lebanon Valley College. Line three singles for the Ducks looked identical to line two with a freshman starting out perfectly as Sebastian Wroec won 4-0, 4-0 in each of the first two rounds and will now face Chase Wilson of Messiah in the semifinals. sophomore Andrew Hey was the No. 1 seed on line four singles and won in straight sets in both of his matchups. He took a 4-0, 4-1 win in the first round and turned it around for a 4-1, 4-0 to advance to the semifinals against Brady McLucas of Lebanon Valley College. On line five, Stevens had another pair of perfect 4-0, 4-0 wins from a freshman, this time by Olof Persson . The freshman from The Woodlands, Texas, will also face an LVC opponent in Michael Schuetz. After a first round bye on line six, senior Eloi Pradier put himself in the semifinals with a 4-0, 4-0 win over DeSales’ Ethan McCombs. Pradier now takes on Josh Gingerich of the Messiah in the semifinals. The last singles competition, line No. 7, saw senior Brian Lic swipe straight through 4-0, 4-0 to advance to his semi-final and complete the perfect singles day for the Ducks. In the doubles, Morris and Feliu won 8-1 in the opening round and 8-2 in the quarterfinals and will face DeSales in the semifinals. At flight two, sophomore Aashi Kulakarnic and Persson teamed up to open the day with an 8-0 win, then took an 8-2 win in the quarters. The duo now has LVC’s Bauer and Byler in the semi-finals. A few freshmen in Wroe and Troy Zhang set up a flight three and got a bye in the opening round before winning 8-1 in the quarterfinals and will now face Stevenson’s Bifsas and Bonta. Due to the smaller number of student-athletes in the group, the first two rounds of the competition on flight four were the quarter-finals and semi-finals. graduated student Mark Pabalan and Pradier won 8-1 and 8-5 to advance to the final against Stevenson’s Smith and Gettier. All 11 competitions continue on Sunday as the Ducks look to sweep through the championships for the second consecutive competition after winning 11 titles in the 2019 MAC Individual Championship. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stevensducks.com/news/2021/9/19/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-has-perfect-opening-day-at-mac-individual-championship.aspx

