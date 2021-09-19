Sports
A new training program tries to combine fitness and fun
A new sports program for adults promises to bring the fun back to staying fit and healthy. Laura Bonnic speaks with SportsAdultz founder EDWARD MERCIECA to find out more.
With reports of increasing levels of anxiety and depression, amid social isolation and limited opportunities to exercise, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on everyone’s health, fitness and well-being.
Now a current new sports program aims to help adults across Malta tackle this. SportsAdultz was recently launched by Edward Mercieca, the founder of the popular children’s program SportsKidz.
Using the same concept of the kid’s version of nurturing an active lifestyle with fun, Mercieca now hopes to redefine the way adults approach fitness.
“This all-inclusive program is for those who want to keep fit while having a good laugh,” he explains.
“We avoid the overtraining usually associated with sports and instead focus on helping participants develop at their own pace and discover healthy living in a non-competitive, friendly and fun environment. You don’t have to love sports to enjoy SportsAdultz.”
Everyone deserves the chance to stay fit and healthy in a family environment where there is no judgment
The program introduces adults of all ages and abilities to different types of sports, as well as different exercise movements and team building activities. Participants have the chance to play 12 sports including handball, football, golf, judo, tennis, table tennis, badminton, basketball, cricket, hockey, rugby and volleyball.
Each weekly hour-long session – led by expert coaches – also includes a series of warm-up games and team building events to help participants bond with an added feel-good factor.
“I realized that many adults – especially those in their 40s – want to stay active but don’t have many options other than exercise and the gym,” Mercieca continues.
“In SportsAdultz, I wanted to create something different for them that is fun, social and not a chore; where they can try something new and have a laugh among friends. Everyone deserves the chance to stay fit and healthy in a family environment where there is no judgment. And best of all, with laughter comes all the health benefits of fitness.”
According to studies, people who lead an active lifestyle have better mobility, boosted immunity, lower cholesterol levels and a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and dementia. The benefits of fitness also extend to improved strength, balance and flexibility.
Sport has also been shown to provide a sense of achievement and accomplishment, as well as improved self-confidence, communication skills, teamwork and a reduced risk of depression.
Meanwhile, the social aspect of the program offers another layer of health-related benefits, as Mercieca points out.
“People need other people. Our mood depends on having something to take our mind off the stresses of everyday life and break the week with something to look forward to beyond work and sleep. The pandemic has taken so much away from us as humans, including this vital part of our well-being. SportsAdultz offers a safe and healthy way to reconnect with others. Laughter among friends can lift the spirits, especially at a time when most of us really need that boost.”
SportsAdultz begins October 4, with sessions on Mondays from 6-7pm and 7-8pm at Immaculate Conception School, Tarxien, and Thursdays at 6-7pm and 7-8pm at Maria Regina College, Middle School, Naxxar . All sessions follow current COVID-19 guidelines. Participants can choose their preferred time or location for their weekly one-hour session.
For more information and to sign up, visit www.facebook.com com/sportskidzmalta, e-mail [email protected] or call 7942 2054.
|
