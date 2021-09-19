Covid scare in Mumbai U-19 women’s cricket team | Cricket News





MUMBAI: Just 24 hours before their departure to Rajkot for the under-19 women’s one-day league matches, the Mumbai under-19 women’s team was hit with covid fear as a player tested positive on Sunday morning and was therefore excluded.

The 22-man squad, now reduced to 21, underwent a camp at the MCAs BKC facility and played an exhibition game on Sunday. The player had a fever for the past three days. According to the BCCI protocol of testing a player 72 hours before a domestic tournament, all players were tested on Saturday. After her test was positive, she did not play today’s match and was immediately taken home by her father, a source in the Mumbai Cricket Association told TOI.

It shouldn’t be such a problem. Today, anyone can be affected by COVID-19. All other players tested negative. According to BCCI protocols, after reaching Rajkot, the team will be quarantined in a bio-bubble for six days, where they will be tested daily. So it should be fine, he said.

The camp was not held in a bio-bubble, meaning the players traveled to BKC from home on a daily basis.

MCA Apex Council meets CIC, selectors on Monday

The MCA will hold an emergency meeting Monday of the Apex Council, the Jatin Paranjape-led Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC), and the chief selectors of all selection committees. The agenda of the meeting is to discuss the cricket activities of the 2021-22 season.

Former India pacer Salil Ankola is the chairman of the senior selection committee, Atul Ranade leads the panel under 19, Mandar Phadke is the chief selector under 16 in Mumbai and Jayprakash Jadhav is the chairman under 14.

At the request of Apex Council members, an emergency meeting of the AC, CIC and the chairmen of all selection committees will be held at the association’s offices at 4 p.m. Monday. You are requested to attend the same, read the notice (a copy is at TOI) sent by MCA Secretary Sanjay Naik to all concerned persons.

In addition to Paranjape, the CIC includes ex-Indian players Vinod Kambli and Nilesh Kulkarni.

In recent times, some members of the Apex Council have felt that they needed direct communication with the CIC and the selectors. This meeting will provide that platform, a source in the MCA said.

Ombudsman postpones hearing

The MCA’s Ethics Officer-cum-Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Vijaya Tahilramani has postponed her first hearing since taking over the post in March this year.

Tahilramani has scheduled a Sept. 22 hearing at MCA headquarters for a petition filed by Neil Savant on Aug. 23 against the MCA alleging that the security of personal information and the privacy violation of players and match officials through the MCA’s new player registration software launched by the association on August 2, 2021.

This is to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances the Ombudsman would not be available on 22.09.2021. A new date will be communicated to you shortly, Tahilramani wrote to Savant in an email.

