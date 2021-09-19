Patriot League Football Saturday Recap presented by TIAA (9.18.21)

HOLY CROSS VEHICLES (2-1, 0-0 PL) 20, AT YALE BULLDOGS (0-1, IVY) 17

Yale Bowl/New Haven, Conn. 12 noon (ESPN+)

NEW PORT, Kon. Senior placekicker Derek Ng scored a 49-yard field goal on Saturday with 48 seconds left to take Holy Cross to a 20-17 win over Yale.

*Ngs game-winning kick is the second time in three encounters with Yale that he has booted the game winner, giving Holy Crosss 31-28 overtime wins in 2018. The senior placekicker went 2-for-3 on field goals and 2-of -2 on extra points.

*Crusader upper defense back Walter Reynolds recorded an interception on the Bulldogs’ final possession to seal the win. Reynolds also finished with six tackles.

*Sophomore quarterback Matthew Sluka completed 7-of-13 passes for 80 yards and rushed 19 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns. The defending Patriot League Rookie of the Year scored in the second quarter to bring the Crusaders within five points before taking the lead with a one-meter score in the third quarter.

*Junior linebacker Jacob Dobbs finished with 13 tackles, 4.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks to lead the defense of the Holy Cross.

*Holy Cross travels to Monmouth this Saturday to face the Hawks. Live coverage on ESPN+ starts at 1pm

PRINCETON TIGERS (1-0, IVY) 32, AT LEHIGH MOUNTAIN HAWKS (0-3, 0-0 PL) 0

Goodman Stadium/Bethlehem, Pa. 12 noon (ESPN+)

BETHLEHEM, Dad. Lehigh failed to overcome a Princeton offense that yielded three touchdowns over 30 yards on Saturday in a 32-0 loss at Goodman Stadium.

*Fifth-year linebacker Nate Norris and sophomore linebacker Liam McIntyre led the Mountain Hawks defense with eight tackles, and junior defensive lineman Mikhari Sibblis had five tackles and one sack.

* Sophomore wide receiver Eric Johnson finished with four catches for 33 yards and sophomore quarterback Dante Perri completed 12-of-17 passes for 62 yards.

*The Mountain Hawks held the Tigers to 16 points in the first half. Princeton quarterback Cole Smith threw touchdown passes from 42 and 52 yards in the third quarter to break the game open.

*Lehigh opens League play at Colgate next Saturday. Live coverage begins at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

HARVARD CRIMSON (1-0, IVY) 44, AT GEORGETOWN HOYAS (1-1, 0-0 PL) 9

Cooper Field/Washington, DC 12:30 PM (ESPN+)

WASHINGTON Georgetown couldn’t keep up with Harvard in a 44-9 loss in their home opener at Cooper Field on Saturday.

*Fifth-year quarterback Joseph Brunell completed 20-of-37 passes for 249 yards and a first quarter touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Joshua Tomas.

*Senior linebacker Justin Fonteneaux finished with nine tackles and fifth-year defensive defender Roemello Walter added 2.0 TFLs.

*Trailing 13-0, Hoyas senior defensive lineman Isaiah Byrd blocked a PAT attempt that recovered junior defensive back Jovone Campbell and returned 70 yards for two points.

*Three minutes later, Brunell connected with Tomas on a 15-yard touchdown pass to bring the Hoyas within four runs, 13-9. GU would not score again in the loss.

*Georgetown travels to Columbia to play for the Lou Little Trophy in a 1:00 p.m. game streamed live on ESPN+.

No. 23/23 NEW HAMPSHIRE WILDCATS (3-0, CAA) 19, AT LAFAYETTE LEOPARDS (0-3, 0-0 PL) 13

Fisher Stadium/Easton, Pa. 12:30 PM (ESPN+)

EASTON, Dad. Lafayette failed to hold onto an early lead in a 19-13 loss to No. 23 New Hampshire at Fisher Stadium on Saturday.

*Freshman running back Michael Hayes returned the opening kick of the game 93 yards for a touchdown to give the Leopards a 7-0 second lead.

*Lafayette kept his early lead until 10:43 in the third quarter when New Hampshire scored to take a 12-7 lead.

*Freshman placekicker Micah Pettit scored a 38m field goal in the third quarter to bring the Leopards within two points. He also scored a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, but it wouldn’t be enough.

* Freshman quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis completed 16-of-23 passes for 192 yards and an interception in his first collegiate start. Junior wide receiver Jordan Hull had three catches for a team leader of 86 yards.

*Junior linebacker Marco Olivas finished with 13 tackles, 0.5 TFL, and two pass breakups, while senior linebacker Billy Shaeffer had eight tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1.0 sack, one force fumble and one fumble.

*The Leopards will receive Penn next Saturday. Live coverage on ESPN+ starts at 3:30 PM

WILLIAM & MARY STEM (2-1, CAA) 27, AT COLGATE RAIDERS (0-3, 0-0 PL) 7

Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium/Hamilton, NY 1:00 PM (ESPN+)

HAMILTON, NY Sophomore quarterback Harry Kirk rushed for a 23-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put Colgate on the board in a 27-7 loss to William & Mary on Saturday afternoon.

*Fifth-year quarterback Grant Breneman completed 9-of-16 passes for 74 yards and rushed for another 33 yards before leaving the game in the third quarter.

* Sophomore Max Hurleman caught six passes for 50 yards to lead the Raiders charge.

*Junior defensive back Keshaun Dancy registered a team-high nine tackles, while senior linebacker Milton Braasch II added eight tackles and 1.0 TFL.

*Colgate receives Lehigh to open League play next Saturday. Live coverage on ESPN+ starts at 1pm

PENN QUAKERS (1-0, IVY) 30, AT BUCKNELL BISON (0-3, 0-0 PL) 6

Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium/Lewisburg, Pa. 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

LEWISBURG, Dad. Bucknell took a 6-3 lead in the first quarter, but Penn scored 27 unanswered points when the Bison fell 30-6 at Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

* Sophomore running back Danny Meuser rushed for a four-yard touchdown at 3:29 in the first quarter to put the Bison up front, 6-3. He finished with 90 yards on 21 carries.

*Junior linebacker Ben Allen finished with a game-high 11 tackles and junior safety Brent Jackson finished with seven tackles. Sophomore defensive lineman Mike Bright Jr. added five tackles and 1.0 sack.

*The Bison hosts Cornell at Homecoming Weekend in Lewisburg. Live coverage begins on ESPN+ at 3:30 PM

AT FLORIDA ATLANTIC OWLS (2-1, C-USA) 45, FORDHAM RAMS (0-3, 0-0 PL) 14

FAU Stadium/Boca Raton, Fla. 6 p.m. (ESPN3)

BOCA RATON, Florida. Fordham couldn’t keep up with Florida Atlantic and fell 45-14 at FAU Stadium on Saturday night.

* Senior quarterback Tim DeMorat completed 16-of-40 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Dequece Carter had three catches for 111 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter for the Rams.

*DeMorat also completed a touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Fotis Kokosioulis in the second quarter.

*Senior linebacker Ryan Greenhagen finished with a game-high 17 tackles and 0.5 TFLs. Freshman linebacker James Conway added 15 tackles, while fifth-year defensive defender Jesse Bramble registered 13 tackles and 0.5 TFLs.

*The Rams travel to Stony Brook next Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. game on ESPN+.

