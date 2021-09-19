Men’s tennis sends four players to Drake Invitational singles final on Sunday





DES MOINES, Iowa – Creighton’s men’s tennis team sent four players to the singles final on Sunday, while the Bluejays continued on Saturday at the Drake Invitational in Des Moines, Iowa. Stratton Brown , Shin Inoue , Ethan Neil and Zack Maline each finished 2-0 on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s championship games. Brown took a pair of straight-set wins in Flight B, Inoue and Neil needed three sets in their second matches of the day to advance into Flight F and G respectively, while Maline won a couple of three-set matches in Flight H. Casey Ross and Matthew Lanahan each won their first matches of the day but fell in their second while Jose Oscar Diaz dropped a three-set match to open the game in Flight C before winning a three-setter in his second match of the day. “A pretty good single day”, head coach Tom Lilly said. “We are delighted to have four guys in the final of their draw, but we know it will be very tough games tomorrow. It was a bit up and down today, and we need to work on dealing with our emotions and about it.” be more consistent overall.” The last day of the Drake Invitational starts at 9am on Sunday Saturday results

Flight A Singles

Casey Ross Certainly. Neel Raut (Gustavus), 6-1, 6-0

Oliver Johansson (Drake) def. Ross, 6-2, 6-1 Flight B Singles

Stratton Brown Certainly. Edmond Aynedjian (North Dakota), 6-4, 7-6 (5)

brown final Nick Aney (Gustavus), 6-1, 6-3 Flight C Singles Davis Lawley (Omaha) beats. Jose Oscar Diaz , 6-4, 2-6, 10-4

Diaz def. Alex Budde (Gustavus), 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 Flight D Singles

Matthew Lanahan Certainly. Jack Bergmeyer (Gustavus), 6-1, 6-2

Hugo Piles (Omaha) beats. Country, 6-3, 6-2 Flight F Singles

Shin Inoue Certainly. Paul-Antoine Brazet, 6-4, 6-3

Inoue for sure. Shady Khalafallah (Marquette), 6-1, 4-6, 10-2 Flight G Singles

Ethan Neil Certainly. Nathan Balthazor (Marquette), 6-3, 6-2

Neil sure. Yaswanth Mylavarapu (Omaha), 6-2, 2-6, 10-8 Flight H Singles

Zack Maline Certainly. Taona Mhwandagara (Omaha), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-7

Malin def. Brent Fallon, 3-6, 6-3, 12-10

