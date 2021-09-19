Women’s Golf Set for Boston College Intercollegiate





CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. The Penn State women’s golf team travels to the Bay State this weekend to compete in the Boston College Intercollegiate at Blue Hill Country Club on Monday and Tuesday. The Nittany Lions will bounce back north after a shaky weekend in the south as they tackle the par-72,6137-foot course in Canton, Massachusetts. Brought back in 2017, the BC Intercollegiate returns after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and features a field of 15 teams. There will be 36 holes of continuous play on Monday, starting with a shotgun start at 8:45am, while the final round on Tuesday will be split between the start times of holes #1 and #10 from 8:00am

Live scoring will be available via GolfStat. THE TEAM Penn State’s starting five remain untouched through the first two tournaments of the season. Senior Sarah Willis (Eaton, Ohio) is joined by junior classmates Mathilde Delavallade (Royan, France) and Isha Dhruvac (Katy, Texas) along with freshmen Drew Nienhaus (St. Louis, Mo.) and sophomore Victoria Tip Aucha (Vienna, Va.).

(Eaton, Ohio) is joined by junior classmates (Royan, France) and (Katy, Texas) along with freshmen (St. Louis, Mo.) and sophomore (Vienna, Va.). sophomore Maria Arizagas placeholder image (Samborondon, Ecuador) will compete as an individual in her second tournament of the season, after finishing 35th at the Nittany Lion Invitational to open the season.

(Samborondon, Ecuador) will compete as an individual in her second tournament of the season, after finishing 35th at the Nittany Lion Invitational to open the season. Delavallade leads the Nittany Lions at the start of the year with an under-performing scoring average of 70.83, while Willis is only half a stroke away at 71.33. Each player under-registered in four of the six rounds during the first two events of the fall season. COURSE OVERVIEW The par 72 layout evokes memories of time-honored golf as each of the 18 holes is unique in nature and deserves praise. A practice green and full service driving range will make your day on the links one that will last a lifetime.

The championship course was restored in 2003 by famed designer Ron Prichard, while the tree-lined fairways and lush rolling terrain are more picturesque than ever, making any golfing outing a memorable one. THE FIELD Penn State and the host Eagles will be joined by 12 other teams from the Northeast and Rollins College, who will make the full east coast journey from Florida.

Boston University, Columbia, Yale, Hartford, Quinnipiac, Albany, Fairfield, Sacred Heart, Monmouth, Sienna, Holy Cross and Merrimack round out the field. NEXT ONE Penn State is taking this weekend off before traveling to Norfolk, Virginia to participate in the Princess Anne Invitational hosted by Old Dominion on October 3-5.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2021/9/19/womens-golf-set-for-boston-college-intercollegiate.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos