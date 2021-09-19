Sports
Wow! Politicians and famous cricketers hit six as Pudsey charity match nets over 1,400
Words: Jill Stocks and Damon Sugden
Photos: Damon Sugden, Neil Allinson and Glenn Taylor Photography
It was perfect cricket weather as the sun shone on Pudsey St Lawrence Cricket Club when it hosted the House of Lords and House of Commons Cricket Club against The Lord Taverners.
The benefit match was part of a day of events commemorating the 40e anniversary of the famous Headingley test match against Australia and raised money for Ian Botham’s Beefy’s Charity Foundation, as well as The Lord Taverners Charity and The Yorkshire Brain Tumor Charity.
Several cricket celebrities attended to support the event, including Lord Botham, David Gower, Charlotte Edwards and Mike Gatting.
There was a good crowd for the free event as people took advantage of the nice weather to enjoy the events on offer.
There were demonstrations of Wicketz and Super 1s style cricket by the Lords Taverners, styles of the sport aimed at encouraging young people with disabilities and from disadvantaged backgrounds to participate.
This ran alongside women’s softball cricket, leading up to the twenty-twenty game between the Lords Taverners and the Lords and Commons CC, whose team included members from both houses, including former Secretary of Health Matt Hancock.
David Gower, President of the Lord Taverners, said:
Thank you to everyone for being here on this beautiful day in Pudsey St Lawrence. What a beautiful day it was for cricket and both teams so my thanks to the Lords and Commons and the Lord Taverners for making it half a game after all… it was a very close for the first or two left.
“We’ve put together a team today that has clearly done the job, there is a mix of typical Taverners and part of our disabled team is also represented here.
‘There are so many things the Lord Taverners do so well; the primary goal of all our efforts is for underprivileged children across the country.
“All our efforts are aimed at getting people into cricket and off the streets, even people with disabilities.
“Our disabled children play table cricket and absolutely love it. That’s one of our most successful programs of the past decade. All the support we get from days like today is much appreciated and very special.
In tribute to the Pudsey St Lawrence Cricket Club, Mr Gower added:
And to get into a field that I’ve heard of for many, many years, and to see how beautiful it is and to see and feel the spirit of cricket here is just as special. So on behalf of the Lord Taverners thank you to both teams and everyone here for the effort.
Pudsey St Lawrence Cricket Club President Tony Moss told: WLD:
The origins of the Taverners are in supporting underprivileged people through sport, and I think it suits us very well culturally. Mainly aimed at the youth and that side of the game, rather than just at the elite level.
Dan Wals, of the Pudsey St Lawrence Cricket Club, helped organize the day. He added:
StUart Andrew MP called me in the spring and said the Headingley dinner for the 40e anniversary of the Bothams Ashes test match was later this year and PSLCC could host this anniversary match.
“Stuarts has been to our club for a number of events so he knows our heritage and we are very proud to host it.
“It took three to four months to organize, of course pushed back due to Covid expansion. Our ground looks spotless for the end of the season, so thank you to our volunteers for pulling out all the stops.
The event was sponsored by Sunbelt Rentals and hosted by former MP Andrew Bingham. Stuart Andrew, MP for Pudsey, said:
I was excited when the team agreed come to Pudsey to host this special match and was delighted to have Pudsey St Lawrence as the hosts as it is such a famous club in the sport. I know from conversations with many of my colleagues how much they have been looking forward to it.
“It was also great to have Lord Ian Botham, David Gower and others around and it was good to see so many local people enjoying the match. This was a great event for the city and for the great charities that have benefited.
“Unfortunately, due to the fact that the reshuffle happened and I’m the Deputy Chief Whip I couldn’t get out of Westminster – and to say I’m gutted I missed it is an understatement.
“Thanks to Andrew Bingham and all the organizers for making it such a great day.
The afternoon tea was provided by volunteers from The Yorkshire Brain Tumor Charity, a Beefy Foundation member charity. Nikki Hood is a charity fundraiser. She said:
Pudsey St. Lawrence Cricket Club were fantastic hosts for the day and couldn’t be more supportive of our charity.
“Our wonderful volunteers thoroughly enjoyed serving delicious Yorkshire grub to all MPs, cricketers and spectators, lovingly prepared by YBTC Cake Ambassador, Dawn; Moores Bakery in Horsforth; Bentleys Butchers in Pudsey, Henshelwoods Deli in York and Greggs Bakery in Stanningley.
“Everyone was so generous and a total of 1,400 were raised on cricket tea that day! This fantastic amount will help YBTC invest in more research to make brain tumors a thing of the past and support families through the suffering of a brain tumor diagnosis.
The Lords Taverners is a charity founded in 1950 by a group of cricket fans and supported by many stars of the sports and entertainment world over the years, with the aim of encouraging young people with disabilities and disadvantaged backgrounds to participate in the sport and more their potential.
Pudsey St Lawrence CC was founded in 1845 by the parish church of the same name to enhance and organize the leisure activities of young men in the parish, with former players including SirLeonardHutton.
