NFL Week 2 Fantasy Football Idles Watch

Who should you start? Who should you sit with? To help you set up your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who isn’t in the lineup, we’ll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here when NFL teams release their official inactive lists, usually about 90 minutes before the kick-off. All rankings mentioned in this column are from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Please refresh regularly for the latest information.
1pm ET games
insult
Gabriel Davis, WR, BUF: only — Active
Impact: Practiced late in the week and will play, but note that Emmanuel Sanders appears to be 100% healthy.
Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI: Back — Active
Impact: Will play but not expected to shine while Andy Dalton remains the starting QB.
Marquise Goodwin, WR, CHI: Quadruple — Active
Impact: Chicago’s surprise receiving leader may still hand over snaps to Damiere Byrd.
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE: Knee — FROM
Impact: Donovan Peoples-Jones will inherit at least another week of starting WR jobs.
Anthony Schwartz, WR, CLE: Knee — Active
Impact: Limited in practice all week. Expect a bump for Rashard Higgins.
Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU: Team decision — FROM
Impact: Watson continues to wait for a transaction. Tyrod Taylor will start for the Texans.
Pharaoh Brown, TE, NEW: shoulder — Active
Impact: Not a shock to see him play on Sunday. He should be decently involved in Houston’s offense.
Parris Campbell, WR, IND: Abdominal muscle — Inactive
Impact: Zach Pascal is likely to start on Sunday…
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND: only — Active
Impact: …with Mike Strachan still queuing for a few extra looks, even with Pittman active.
Marcus Mariota, QB, LV: Quadruple — OFF/IR
Impact: If Derek Carr is injured, Nathan Peterman may be called.
Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Teen — FROM
Impact: It sounds like Peyton Barber will be sharing lead back duties with Kenyan Drake.
William Fuller V, WR, MIA: In person — FROM
Impact: DeVante Parker will be the #1 WR in Miami until Fuller returns…if he returns.
Preston Williams, WR, MIA: Knee — Active
Impact: Jaylen Waddle and Albert Wilson would be the biggest beneficiaries if he can’t play a full 60 minutes.
Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Hip — Active
Impact: He will play, but Hunter Henry may still outdo him.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: Team decision — Inactive
Impact: With Bill Belichick, one fumble is all it takes to fall out of favor. JJ Taylor should take over Stevenson’s limited workload.
Quinn Nordin, K, NE: Abdominal muscle — OFF/IR
Impact: Veteran Nick Folk will now kick.
Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Lies — Inactive
Impact: Limited in practice all week, so it’s no big surprise to see him.
Keelan Cole, WR, NYJ: Knee — Active
Impact: Elijah Moore should still see a bit more workload, but Denzel Mims is inactive.
Defense
Star Lotulelei, DT, BUF: Calf — Active
Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Knee — Inactive
Robert Quinn, LB, CHI: Back — Active
Bradley Chubb, LB, DEN: only — Active
Kwity Paye, DE, IND: hamstring — Active
Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Calf — FROM
Khari Willis, S, IND: Illness — Active
Julian Blackmon, S, IND: Back — Active
Tre Herndon, CB, JAX: Knee — FROM
Yannick Ngakoue, DE, LV: hamstring — Active
Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, LV: Concussion — FROM
Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Neck — FROM
Pete Werner, LB, NO: hamstring — FROM
Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Hand — Inactive
Jamien Sherwood, LB, NYJ: only — Inactive
Devin Bush, LB, PIT: Lies — Inactive
Joe Haden, CB, PIT: Lies — Inactive
Arik Armstead, DE, SF: Abdominal muscle — Active
Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee — Active
Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Lies — OFF/IR
Emmanuel Moseley, CB, SF: Knee — Inactive
4pm ET games
insult
Rashad Penny, RB, SEA: Calf — Doubtful
Impact: It’s not looking good for him to play, leaving the door open for DeeJay Dallas and Alex Collins to rise behind Chris Carson on the depth chart.
Dee Eskridge, WR, SEA: Concussion — FROM
Impact: Freddie Swain becomes the de facto No. 3 WR for the Seahawks.
Anthony Firkser, TE, TEN: Knee — questionable
Impact: Relegated Friday, so Geoff Swaim is likely to be the best Titan at TE.
Defense
Damontae Kazee, S, DAL: Thigh — questionable
Donovan Wilson, S, DAL: Lies — FROM
Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Calf — Doubtful
Chris Harris Jr., CB, LAC: shoulder — FROM
Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: shoulder — questionable
Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee — FROM
Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Quadruple — questionable
DJ Reed, CB, SEA: Calf — questionable
Carlton Davis, CB, TB: hamstring — questionable
Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Knee — questionable
Jayon Brown, LB, TEN: hamstring — questionable
Official Sunday inactives should start at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Sunday night game
Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: only — questionable
Impact: Currently expected to be played, but with the long wait until Sunday night, it’s not a slot…
Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Lies — questionable
Impact: …and if Duvernay is sick too, Tylan Wallace might get some stares.
Derek Wolfe, DE, BA: Back — FROM
Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Back — questionable
