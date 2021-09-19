NFL Week 2 Fantasy Football Idles Watch

Who should you start? Who should you sit with? To help you set up your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who isn’t in the lineup, we’ll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here when NFL teams release their official inactive lists, usually about 90 minutes before the kick-off. All rankings mentioned in this column are from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Please refresh regularly for the latest information.

1pm ET games

insult



Gabriel Davis, WR, BUF: only — Active

Impact: Practiced late in the week and will play, but note that Emmanuel Sanders appears to be 100% healthy.

Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI: Back — Active

Impact: Will play but not expected to shine while Andy Dalton remains the starting QB.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, CHI: Quadruple — Active

Impact: Chicago’s surprise receiving leader may still hand over snaps to Damiere Byrd.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE: Knee — FROM

Impact: Donovan Peoples-Jones will inherit at least another week of starting WR jobs.

Anthony Schwartz, WR, CLE: Knee — Active

Impact: Limited in practice all week. Expect a bump for Rashard Higgins.

Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU: Team decision — FROM

Impact: Watson continues to wait for a transaction. Tyrod Taylor will start for the Texans.

Pharaoh Brown, TE, NEW: shoulder — Active

Impact: Not a shock to see him play on Sunday. He should be decently involved in Houston’s offense.

Parris Campbell, WR, IND: Abdominal muscle — Inactive

Impact: Zach Pascal is likely to start on Sunday…

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND: only — Active

Impact: …with Mike Strachan still queuing for a few extra looks, even with Pittman active.

Marcus Mariota, QB, LV: Quadruple — OFF/IR

Impact: If Derek Carr is injured, Nathan Peterman may be called.

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Teen — FROM

Impact: It sounds like Peyton Barber will be sharing lead back duties with Kenyan Drake.

William Fuller V, WR, MIA: In person — FROM

Impact: DeVante Parker will be the #1 WR in Miami until Fuller returns…if he returns.

Preston Williams, WR, MIA: Knee — Active

Impact: Jaylen Waddle and Albert Wilson would be the biggest beneficiaries if he can’t play a full 60 minutes.

Jonnu Smith, TE, NE: Hip — Active

Impact: He will play, but Hunter Henry may still outdo him.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: Team decision — Inactive

Impact: With Bill Belichick, one fumble is all it takes to fall out of favor. JJ Taylor should take over Stevenson’s limited workload.

Quinn Nordin, K, NE: Abdominal muscle — OFF/IR

Impact: Veteran Nick Folk will now kick.

Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Lies — Inactive

Impact: Limited in practice all week, so it’s no big surprise to see him.

Keelan Cole, WR, NYJ: Knee — Active

Impact: Elijah Moore should still see a bit more workload, but Denzel Mims is inactive.

Defense

Star Lotulelei, DT, BUF: Calf — Active

Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Knee — Inactive

Robert Quinn, LB, CHI: Back — Active

Bradley Chubb, LB, DEN: only — Active

Kwity Paye, DE, IND: hamstring — Active

Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Calf — FROM

Khari Willis, S, IND: Illness — Active

Julian Blackmon, S, IND: Back — Active

Tre Herndon, CB, JAX: Knee — FROM

Yannick Ngakoue, DE, LV: hamstring — Active

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, LV: Concussion — FROM

Kyle Van Noy, LB, NE: Neck — FROM

Pete Werner, LB, NO: hamstring — FROM

Marshon Lattimore, CB, NO: Hand — Inactive

Jamien Sherwood, LB, NYJ: only — Inactive

Devin Bush, LB, PIT: Lies — Inactive

Joe Haden, CB, PIT: Lies — Inactive

Arik Armstead, DE, SF: Abdominal muscle — Active

Javon Kinlaw, DT, SF: Knee — Active

Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Lies — OFF/IR

Emmanuel Moseley, CB, SF: Knee — Inactive

4pm ET games

insult

Rashad Penny, RB, SEA: Calf — Doubtful

Impact: It’s not looking good for him to play, leaving the door open for DeeJay Dallas and Alex Collins to rise behind Chris Carson on the depth chart.

Dee Eskridge, WR, SEA: Concussion — FROM

Impact: Freddie Swain becomes the de facto No. 3 WR for the Seahawks.

Anthony Firkser, TE, TEN: Knee — questionable

Impact: Relegated Friday, so Geoff Swaim is likely to be the best Titan at TE.

Defense

Damontae Kazee, S, DAL: Thigh — questionable

Donovan Wilson, S, DAL: Lies — FROM

Justin Jones, DT, LAC: Calf — Doubtful

Chris Harris Jr., CB, LAC: shoulder — FROM

Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: shoulder — questionable

Anthony Barr, LB, MIN: Knee — FROM

Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: Quadruple — questionable

DJ Reed, CB, SEA: Calf — questionable

Carlton Davis, CB, TB: hamstring — questionable

Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: Knee — questionable

Jayon Brown, LB, TEN: hamstring — questionable

Sunday night game

Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: only — questionable

Impact: Currently expected to be played, but with the long wait until Sunday night, it’s not a slot…

Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Lies — questionable

Impact: …and if Duvernay is sick too, Tylan Wallace might get some stares.

Derek Wolfe, DE, BA: Back — FROM

Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Back — questionable