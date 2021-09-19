Pine-Richland girls tennis coach Siriprasert focuses on process to build success





Through:

Sunday 19 September 2021 | 11:01 am As a tennis coach, Jirakorn “Dang” Siriprasert focuses more on the process than the result. Sometimes the two can go hand in hand. With a largely new varsity roster this year, the Pine-Richland girls’ team won the first four section competitions of the season and is on track to compete for a post-season spot. “It’s going really well,” Siriprasert said. “Despite our team being really new with only one girl returning last year, everyone is working very hard. They work as a team. I always tell them it’s the team first and then the personal needs. “I watch the process every day. How did you do? If you lost, what did you do well, even if you lost? My team knows that the process is more important than the result itself.” The Rams have victories over Butler, Hampton, Seneca Valley and Shaler. The lone returnee who played varsity last year is sophomore Rachel Smith, who is moved to second base. Lily Hinds, a junior, is the number 1 singles player. Siriprasert said Hinds was her number 15 player last year and was on the junior varsity team, but her game developed exponentially over the summer. “Lilly worked so hard that she was able to jump up,” Siriprasert said. “Everyone is working hard because they know I’m not just going to pick them for the varsity team. They have to earn it.” Senior Haley Katzfrey is the number 3 singles player. A combination of Kiana Strahotin, Isabella Calabrese, Samy Ravichandran and Olivia Casario form the doubles teams. Siriprasert has worked with her girls in job placement. She said that sometimes high school students tend to play ball back and run to the baseline, and she encourages them to hold their own and hit the net. “I’m not worried about any particular exercise or anything like that. I want them to learn how to win the point,” Siriprasert said. “When they play singles, they need to know how to cover the field. There are three areas: the green zone, the yellow zone and the red zone. In the green zone you play to win the point. In the yellow zone, you’re building on winning the point, and the red zone is a few steps behind where you should be, so you’re working on bringing it back and getting into a better position. ” Siriprasert has focused on making tennis an enjoyable environment for her girls. She mentioned tennis star Naomi Oksuda’s openness about mental health issues and said she can serve as a role model for high school students everywhere. Winning is always good, but Siriprasert wants her program to be a refuge from the stress of everyday life. “We don’t know what’s going on at home or at school, so when they come to court, I just want them to be happy,” Siriprasert said. “I want the older girls to help the younger ones. I link them together to help each other. It teaches them leadership and cooperation.” Jerin Steele is a freelance writer Tags: Pine Richland

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribhssn.triblive.com/pine-richland-girls-tennis-coach-siriprasert-focuses-on-process-to-build-success/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos