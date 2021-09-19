2021-22 Fantasy Hockey Preview: Los Angeles Kings

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Are you ready? We are back to the regular season format of 82 games, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions every season, because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses, while the bad ones feel like we’re falling into an empty pool.

But we’re all gluttons for punishment, so we might as well stay tuned to rationalize later why the fantasy hockey gods hate you. Yes, they specifically hate you.

Here’s your fantasy preview for all 32 teams. The annual Polar Guide is now available and also check out Matt Larkin’s top 250 players for the upcoming season.

2021-22 Fantasy Outlook: Los Angeles Kings

Last season: The pandemic allowed the Kings to play some of their best prospects in the AHL, so all eyes were on their prospect pipeline and not on the parent team, which unsurprisingly struggled, missing the playoffs for the fifth time in seven seasons. But overall it was a step in the right direction; only one of their top 10 scorers in the AHL was over 21 (Michael Eyssimont), and Rasmus Kupari, Arthur Kaliyev and Quinton Byfield were first introduced to the NHL. Among the other positives: captain Anze Kopitar showed no signs of slowing down at 33, Drew Doughty’s game improved, Gabe Vilardi was healthy and Cal Petersen emerged as the starting goalkeeper.

Best option: Anze Kopitar, C

Interesting fact: From his rookie season to his 29-year-old season, Kopitar scored 736 points in 840 games for an average of 0.876 points per game. From 2017-18, Kopitar scored 264 points in 289 games for a point per game average of 0.913. Despite being older and surrounded by a lesser supporting cast, Kopitar managed to score at a higher rate in his 30’s. While I don’t expect Kopitar to score at the same pace per game as last season, it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see him hold on to or surpass this. He is already the fourth player to score 1,000 points in a Kings sweater and one of the most consistent two-way players in the league. Regardless of the situation, Kopitar should easily be a top 25 center in fantasy.

Hidden Gem: Viktor Arvidsson, LW/RW

Of the 77 forwards who have scored at least 100 goals since Arvidsson’s 31-goal season in 2016-17, he ranks 35th in goals per game (0.37) and 20th in shots per game (2.99). His last two seasons with the Predators went smoothly, but he also struggled with injuries and had to play with Ryan Johansen, who has become a better two-way player, but not the playmaker everyone had envisioned. Arvidsson should at least help the Kings improve on their 27th shots per game (28.3) and he gives them a much better goal-scoring threat on the wings than Dustin Brown, Alex Iafallo, Adrian Kempe and Andreas Athanasiou. According to naturalstattrick.com, Arvidsson’s possession numbers have always been good, and his two most common linemates – Johansen and Filip Forsberg – saw their possession drop dramatically without Arvidsson, but not the other way around. There is always some uncertainty when a long-term player joins a new team and system, but he should have enough motivation to prove his former team wrong and make a big impact for the Kings right away. He is picked with an ADP of 176 in Yahoo leagues, less than Tyler Bertuzzi, Calle Jarnkrok and Phil Kessel, all of whom are expected to score fewer points, according to the Pool Guide.

Goalkeepers: This is now Petersen’s net. In the past three seasons, Martin Jones is the only goalkeeper to be worse than Jonathan Quick’s 5v5 GSAA according to naturalstattrick.com’s model, and Quick is ranked 74th out of 79 goalkeepers (min. 1,000 TOI) with a -0.43 GSAA/60. At 35, much of the speed and athleticism that had made him so successful has been lost to time and injury, leaving 26-year-old Petersen, who finished 16th with a 0.23 GSAA/60, on the foregrounds in his first season as the undisputed starter. Petersen had won the runway by merit, eventually displacing both Peter Budaj and Jack Campbell with a .923 Sv% in his first two seasons with the Kings succeeding Quick. Signing with the Kings ended up being a smart decision by Petersen, who was looking for a chance to play straight away after three outstanding seasons at Notre Dame; the Sabers, who had drafted him into the fifth round in 2013, then Robin Lehner, Linus Ullmark and Jonas Johansson – none of whom are left – beat him. The Kings could be battling for a playoff spot in a very weak Pacific Division, and Petersen should be extra motivated as he prepares for unlimited free agency entering the final year of a three-year contract with an AAV of $858,333. Petersen is at the bottom of the novice goalkeepers as he won’t win many matches, but he should offer excellent value in auction competitions where player values ​​are tied to their real cap hit.

Outlook: Overseen by GM Rob Blake, the Kings’ win totals have fallen each season, but things are expected to rise in his fifth season. Their young core of players, led by Byfield and Alex Turcotte, are expected to take another step this season, and while unlikely to be successful right away, the Kings are hailed as one of the teams that have done the right thing. rebuilt . The gaps that remain — lack of elite scoring talent, experience in defense even after adding Alex Edler — are issues that are expected to resolve themselves over time.

In THN’s Pool Guide, Kopitar leads the team again by 65 points, but they also have six other players expected to score at least 40: Arvidsson, Iafallo, Kempe, Brown, Doughty and Phillip Danault. There was a time when the Kings were the paupers of the California-based teams, but they are now firmly in a position to rise.