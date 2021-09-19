Weekly Digest (September 13-19): Kohli resigns as T20 captain, India loses to Finland in Davis Cup

Last week, Virat Kohli announced that he will be stepping down as India captain in T20 Internationals after the T20 World Cup, citing a heavy workload. He was successful as India’s T20 captain, leading the team to 27 wins in 45 matches at the time of his announcement. A T20 World Cup crown can add a feather to his cap when he bends.

The PCB was left fuming after the New Zealand team pulled out of its tour of Pakistan hours before the first ODI in Rawalpindi, citing a safety risk to the team. The PCB says the decision was made unilaterally and the New Zealand team posed no threat to its security.

In tennis, India lost the Davis Cup World Group I match against Finland 3-1.

Here are some key sports headlines from the past week.

CRICKET

Virat Kohli will step down as India’s T20I captain after the T20 World Cup, the cricketer confirmed on Thursday. (REPORT)

New Zealand canceled its cricket tour of Pakistan on Friday due to security concerns that baffled the host, just before Black Caps’ first scheduled match in Pakistan in 18 years. (REPORT)

New Zealand’s abrupt decision to withdraw from its Pakistan cricket tour has led to “an unfortunate scenario”, but the host knows how to overcome such crises, Pakistani cricket council chairman Ramiz Raja said on Saturday. (REPORT)



The BCCI announced the Junior National Selection Committee on Friday. Former Tamil Nadu captain Sridharan Sharath has been appointed as chairman. (REPORT)

India will not be touring New Zealand later this year due to a crowded calendar and COVID-19 related restrictions. India would have had to quarantine for 14 days to play three ODIs as part of the World Cup Super League. (REPORT)

Host St Kitts and Nevis Patriots took a three-wicket victory over Saint Lucia Kings in a final ball thriller to claim their first Caribbean Premier League title at Warner Park. (REPORT)

Rishabh Pant will continue to lead Delhi Capitals for the remainder of the 2021 IPL, commencing on September 19. (REPORT)

Former West Indian fast bowler Michael Holding has retired from cricket commentary. (REPORT)

Former Bangladeshi player and current Mizoram Under-19 coach Murtaza Lodhgar died of a heart attack Friday night, according to Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) sources. He was 45. (REPORT)

Harri Heliovaara and Henri Kontinen who won the doubles on Saturday and won the Davis Cup match for Finland. – FINNISH TENNIS ASSOCIATION

TENNIS

Indian hopes for a revival were dashed as Harri Heliovaara and Henri Kontinen sealed the decisive double play for host Finland with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) win over Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the third rubber on the second day of the Davis Cup World Group game at the Espoo Metro Arena on Saturday.

With Finland having won both singles on opening day via Otto Virtanen and Emil Ruusuvuori, against Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar respectively, it was up to India to hold the tie.

India lost the rubber 3-1. (REPORT)

The duo of Sania Mirza and Shaui Zhang were defeated 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 by Greet Minnen and Alison Van Uytvanck from Belgium in the quarterfinals of the doubles of the WTA tennis tournament worth 189,708 euros. (REPORT)

Sumit Nagal dropped out in the opening round of the EUR 132,280 Challenger tennis tournament in Poland, losing in three sets to Stefano Travaglia from Italy. (REPORT)

Sania Mirza believes that Emma and Leylah’s fairytale run has provided a glimpse of the depths in the women’s field. (REPORT)

GOLF

Indian Tvesa Malik excelled again as she finished in a tie for 12th place with a final round of 1-under70 at the 2021 Lacoste Ladies Open de France in Bordeaux, France. She now has three top 10 finishes this season. (REPORT)

HOCKEY

Indian men’s hockey team midfielder Nilakanta Sharma hoped that his contribution to the country’s bronze medal-winning achievement at the Tokyo Olympics will inspire a generation of youth from his home state of Manipur. (REPORT)

Forward Shamsher Singh said that winning the Olympic bronze medal was just a tick in the new beginning for the Indian men’s hockey team. (REPORT)

TABLE TENNIS

Manika Batra was left out of the Indian squad for the Asian Championships, which start from September 28 in Doha, after failing to attend the mandatory national camp in Sonepat. (REPORT)

Swastika Ghosh, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Suhana Saini, Hansini Rajan and Dhaani Jain became champions in the World Table Tennis Youth Contender tournament in Tunis. (REPORT)

The appointment of a worthy foreign coach is a top priority for Sharath Kamal among the suggestions recently made to the Table Tennis Federation of India. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

World Athletics Restructures Cross-Country, Combined and Running Events (READ HERE)

Tokyo medalist Ujah’s B-sample tests positive, case referred to CAS (READ HERE)

Next year’s World Cross Country Championships have been postponed to 2023 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Australia, governing body World Athletics said on Wednesday. (READ HERE)

National Athletics Open 2021 Roundup: Santhosh Kumar Back on Track; Patience pays off for Parul and Abhishek; Harmilan and Aishwarya bag gold

Railways’ Abhishek Pal won the men’s 5000m, while Parul Chaudhary won the women’s 5000m. (

National Open: Patience pays off for Parul and Abhishek

). Harmilan Bains broke the national record with a golden time of 4:05.39s. (READ HERE)

B. Aishwarya won the gold long jump with a personal best of 6.52m. (READ HERE). T. Santhosh Kumar returned to winning ways after winning the 400m hurdles. (READ HERE).

Mohammad Ajmal’s switched to finish 400m (READ HERE).

Salazar’s four-year suspension confirmed by CAS

The 63-year-old was banned from “orchestrating and facilitating” doping in 2019 as the head coach of the Nike Oregon Project. (READ HERE)

Tokyo Marathon postponed, 2022 edition canceled due to Covid-19

The Tokyo Marathon 2021 has been postponed to March 6, 2022, due to the wave of the Delta variant of CO-19, the Tokyo Marathon Foundation announced on Friday. (READ HERE)

Gatlin defeated in Nairobi 100m, puts retirement on hold

The 39-year-old American, who has already been banned twice for doping, failed to qualify for the Tokyo Games this year and hoped to make it up in Kenya. (READ HERE)

World Sprint and Relay Championships in Bermuda canceled due to COVID-19

This year’s World Triathlon sprint and relay championships have been canceled due to an increase in COVID-19 infections in Bermuda. (READ HERE)

BOXING

Nishant Dev upset Strandja’s bronze medalist Naveen Boora to enter the semifinals and secure his first podium finish in the national boxing championships at the Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS). (REPORT)