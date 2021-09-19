Padres vs. Cardinals – Game Recap – September 18, 2021

NS. LOUIS — While the San Diego Padres bickered among themselves, the St. Louis Cardinals gathered to cement their position after the season.

Tyler O’Neill hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Cardinals came back on Saturday night to beat the Padres 3-2 after Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. from San Diego had a dugout.

The Cardinals won two games over Cincinnati for the second and final NL wild card, trailing San Diego and Philadelphia 2 1/2 games.

Padres starter Yu Darvish dominated the Cardinals for seven innings, giving up three hits and striking out nine. He passed a 2-0 lead to the bullpen, but reliever Emilio Pagn (4-2) couldn’t make it through the eighth.

Tommy Edman scored Harrison Bader on a sacrifice fly to make it 2-1 before O’Neill hit his 28th homer of the season for a one-run lead. Giovanny Gallegos worked a perfect ninth inning for his ninth save.

He had several such moments when he hit a dramatic home run that allowed us to move up late in a game, Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright said of O’Neill. He has a good approach. He knows his strengths. It’s called growing up in the clubhouse there.

Machado yelled and swore at Tatis during a dugout tirade in the fifth, telling the young star it’s not about you and that you’re going to play baseball after Tatis made his hit in the inning. Tatis reacted angrily to the call from plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, and manager Jayce Tingler was ejected when he came out of the dugout to argue.

29-year-old Machado and 22-year-old Tatis were separated by teammates during the incident, which came at the end of the top of the fifth. They eventually found their way to their positions Machado in third, Tatis in short.

It’s not viewed negatively, Tingler said. Used to be a family. We weren’t going to go into the details, but we care. There is passion. There is frustration. Those are all emotions that are natural, and those things happen.

O’Neill also had some words for Cuzzi after he struckout in the fourth and sixth inning.

Some throws were off the plate, O’Neill said. I think the most important thing for me was to stay locked up and not give it away. It was the biggest at bat of the evening there in the eighth inning, so I had to get on my knees and stay locked up.

San Diego scored both runs on four hits off Wainwright in the fourth inning. Wainwright gave up two runs on seven hits in six innings in his 303rd career start with Yadier Molina behind the plate.

We were frustrated, upset and put it all down there,” Tingler said. to turn quickly.

Kodi Whitley and Justin Miller (1-0) each threw a scoreless inning before Gallegos closed.

REUNION TIME

The Cardinals hosted members of the 2011 World Series championship team for a 10th reunion celebration. Game 7 starting pitcher Chris Carpenter and World Series MVP David Freese were among those in attendance.

TRAINERS ROOM:

Padres: INF Jake Cronenworth (broken finger) returned to the starting lineup after appearing as a defensive substitute on Friday night.

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (right shoulder strain) pitched a pregame bullpen session. … RHP Dakota Hudson (torn right UCL) could be activated off the injured list next week after throwing a bullpen session on Sunday or Monday.

NEXT ONE

San Diego starts with RHP Jake Arrieta (5-13, 7.05 ERA), who is 0-3 with an 8.25 ERA since signing with the Padres on August 16. Cardinals LHP JA Happ (9-8, 6.00 ERA) takes on San Diego. Diego for the first time since July 16, 2012 with Houston when he pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings.

——