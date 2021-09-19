Sports
Padres vs. Cardinals – Game Recap – September 18, 2021
NS. LOUIS — While the San Diego Padres bickered among themselves, the St. Louis Cardinals gathered to cement their position after the season.
Tyler O’Neill hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Cardinals came back on Saturday night to beat the Padres 3-2 after Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. from San Diego had a dugout.
The Cardinals won two games over Cincinnati for the second and final NL wild card, trailing San Diego and Philadelphia 2 1/2 games.
Padres starter Yu Darvish dominated the Cardinals for seven innings, giving up three hits and striking out nine. He passed a 2-0 lead to the bullpen, but reliever Emilio Pagn (4-2) couldn’t make it through the eighth.
Tommy Edman scored Harrison Bader on a sacrifice fly to make it 2-1 before O’Neill hit his 28th homer of the season for a one-run lead. Giovanny Gallegos worked a perfect ninth inning for his ninth save.
He had several such moments when he hit a dramatic home run that allowed us to move up late in a game, Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright said of O’Neill. He has a good approach. He knows his strengths. It’s called growing up in the clubhouse there.
Machado yelled and swore at Tatis during a dugout tirade in the fifth, telling the young star it’s not about you and that you’re going to play baseball after Tatis made his hit in the inning. Tatis reacted angrily to the call from plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, and manager Jayce Tingler was ejected when he came out of the dugout to argue.
29-year-old Machado and 22-year-old Tatis were separated by teammates during the incident, which came at the end of the top of the fifth. They eventually found their way to their positions Machado in third, Tatis in short.
It’s not viewed negatively, Tingler said. Used to be a family. We weren’t going to go into the details, but we care. There is passion. There is frustration. Those are all emotions that are natural, and those things happen.
O’Neill also had some words for Cuzzi after he struckout in the fourth and sixth inning.
Some throws were off the plate, O’Neill said. I think the most important thing for me was to stay locked up and not give it away. It was the biggest at bat of the evening there in the eighth inning, so I had to get on my knees and stay locked up.
San Diego scored both runs on four hits off Wainwright in the fourth inning. Wainwright gave up two runs on seven hits in six innings in his 303rd career start with Yadier Molina behind the plate.
We were frustrated, upset and put it all down there,” Tingler said. to turn quickly.
Kodi Whitley and Justin Miller (1-0) each threw a scoreless inning before Gallegos closed.
REUNION TIME
The Cardinals hosted members of the 2011 World Series championship team for a 10th reunion celebration. Game 7 starting pitcher Chris Carpenter and World Series MVP David Freese were among those in attendance.
TRAINERS ROOM:
Padres: INF Jake Cronenworth (broken finger) returned to the starting lineup after appearing as a defensive substitute on Friday night.
Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (right shoulder strain) pitched a pregame bullpen session. … RHP Dakota Hudson (torn right UCL) could be activated off the injured list next week after throwing a bullpen session on Sunday or Monday.
NEXT ONE
San Diego starts with RHP Jake Arrieta (5-13, 7.05 ERA), who is 0-3 with an 8.25 ERA since signing with the Padres on August 16. Cardinals LHP JA Happ (9-8, 6.00 ERA) takes on San Diego. Diego for the first time since July 16, 2012 with Houston when he pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings.
——
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/recap/_/gameId/401229279
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]