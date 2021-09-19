new zealand: Cricket: New Zealand players reach Dubai after ‘credible threat’ derailed Pakistan tour

New Zealand was warned of a “specific, credible threat” against its team, the country’s cricket board said on Sunday, explaining the reason for the abrupt cessation of the tour of Pakistan when the squad reached Dubai.

New Zealand had withdrawn from the limited-overs tour on the day of the opening game in Rawalpindi on Friday, citing a security warning from the New Zealand government.

“What I can say is that we were told this was a specific and credible threat to the team,” David White, chief executive of New Zealand Cricket (NZC), said in a statement.



“Friday everything changed. The advice changed, the threat level changed and as a result we took the only responsible action possible.

“Unfortunately, given the advice we had been given, there was no way we could stay in the country.”

New Zealand had been to Pakistan for the first time in 18 years and would also play five Twenty20 matches in Lahore.

Top teams have largely shunned Pakistan after an attack by Islamist militants on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six police officers and two civilians.

The players left Islamabad on a chartered flight on Saturday and reached Dubai, where the 34-strong contingent is undergoing 24-hour self-isolation, the NZC said in a statement.

Twenty-four of them will return home next week, while the rest will join New Zealand’s Twenty20 World Cup squad for the showpiece, which is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17.

While the general thrust of the threat was immediately shared with the PCB, White said specific details could not and will not be disclosed.

Thrilled by the withdrawal and kept in the dark about the exact nature of the threat, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has emailed NZC expressing its frustration, and will take the matter up with the ruling International Cricket Council.

“It sets a very dangerous precedent when countries make unilateral decisions that could potentially have long-term consequences for countries,” PCB chief Wasim Khan told a virtual news conference on Sunday.

Khan ruled out the prospect of Pakistan’s refusal to play against New Zealand in this year’s Twenty20 World Cup.

“We have had a good relationship with New Zealand in the past. Has it created any potential tensions at the moment? I say absolutely.

“The way it was done I think was disrespectful in many ways,” Khan added.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said NZC “made the right decision” to withdraw from the tour.

“You will understand why we are not in a position to provide more information about the nature of the intelligence, other than to say it was a direct threat, and it was a credible threat,” she told reporters on Sunday.

White also spoke of a report on the news website www.stuff.co.nz that a member of the team had received death threats before embarking on the tour of Pakistan. He said the email threats were “forwarded to our security provider” and “proven to be hoax and not credible”.

