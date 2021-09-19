Look forward to the competition on September 25





CLEMSON – The Georgia Techs defense confused Clemsons sophomore quarterback and challenged him to throw deep into heavy cover. It worked. Expect copycats. Sixth-ranked Clemson took a 14-8 win against Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, thanks to a Tigers defense that disallowed an offensive touchdown for the third straight game, and will take a questionable foul on the road for a 3:30 pm game Saturday (ESPN) at NC State. DJ Uiagalelei, who took over from the NFL’s No. 1 Trevor Lawrence and was considered a Heisman Trophy contender, threw for a pedestrian 126 yards and no touchdowns. The Clemsons coaching staff were not ready for what the Georgia Techs defense suggested and the in-game adjustment did not resolve any issues. They were definitely in line that we had prepared for, said Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. They did a lot of things to try and confuse a young quarterback in the passing game, said Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. Probably half way through the game, if not more, they dropped eight guys into cover. I wouldn’t say they caught us off guard, but it was definitely something different than we expected. It took us a while to adjust. But even after essentially a two-hour rest due to a lightning delay, Clemson scored the eventual winning touchdown in the fourth quarter after six hasty attempts and three passes, the longest being 12 yards. I thought (Defensive Coordinator) Andrew Thacker did a great job preparing our defense, planning their attack and getting the guys to play really, really hard, said Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins. … Coach Thack and our defensive staff have done a great job studying this off-season with our staff and what we can do, who we can be. We practiced that pack a lot during the preseason, we didn’t really feel like it was game ready in Game One or Game Two, but once the guys got really confident in playing it, we rolled it out. More:Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Commentary: Lightning Strikes Death Valley Nearly Twice Saturday Story:Commentary on defence, Shipley, Uiagalelei after Clemson’s win against Georgia Tech Georgia Tech lost the season opener to Northern Illinois, which then gave up a combined 113 runs in their next two games against Michigan and Wyoming. NC status (2-1) has lost 31 points this season against South Florida, Mississippi State and Furman. Uiagalelei completed 18 of 25 passes against Georgia Tech, but the longest, a 17-yarder, was on a short throw to a running back near the line of scrimmage. Uiagalelei never attempted a pass over 20 yards. (Georgia Tech) said: You know what, I’d give you a three-man front and drop eight into cover, Elliott said. They came out structurally different than we expected — very, very different from last year. Clemson (2-1), who dropped the opener against Georgia, can’t afford to lose another game and reach the College Football Playoffs. The Tigers play in NC State on Saturday and then have a home game against Boston College en route to an open date.

