SEVEN SKYHAWK TENNIS PLAYERS COMPETE IN MULTI-TEAM CLARKSVILLE TOURNAMENT





CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. Although the full 48-hour event could not be completed due to an abundance of rain on the first day, the University of Tennessee at Martin tennis team was still able to compete in seven different singles matches during the Austin Peay Fall Tournament for nearly two hours. drive from campus on Saturday afternoon. head coach Caitlyn Williams Skyhawks who competed against several Ohio Valley singles performers, Southeastern Missouri Conference buddies, Belmont, and the guest governors eventually finished the short-lived tournament with an overall record of 1-6, as super senior. Sina Albersmeier landed a three-set win over the Bruins’ Peyton Lee in the quarterfinals. Hair 15 . to pick upe singles win as a member of the UTM roster in her third season with the program, Albersmeier fought back from an opening set defeat with a 6-3 tie to take the unlikely 2-1 win with the same score in the follow-up rally before walking away with a 10-3 win in the final set against Belmont’s Lee. Unfortunately for the Skyhawks quarterfinals, the remaining six UT Martin contributors all fell 2-0 in the opening round. In fact, Albersmeier’s solo comeback registered as just the third of 14 games to go into a third set. Jule Streif and Amelia Campbell served as the first two Skyhawks to take the field on Saturday, falling to SEMO’s Romana Tarajova (6-2 & 6-4) and Austin Peay’s Jana Leder (6-2 & 6-3), respectively. Junior English woman Aziza Aubin was next for UTM in a pair of 6-2 and 6-3 setbacks to Martina Paladini-Jennings representing AP. After the marathon victory for Albersmeier, Ariadna Ondo was the fifth Skyhawk to play, taking 6-1 consecutive defeats to Southeast Missouri’s Teona Velkoska. Mizuki Sakurai and Jillian Niedzialowski ended the four-team run for UT Martin with a few losing attempts each of the Redhawks – Myroslava Zelenchuk (6-2 twice) and Lera Valeeva (6-0 and 6-3). All OVC teams were supposed to have these singles fights 24 hours before the fallout created a roadblock. While the doubles was scheduled to start on Saturday in lieu of the make-up rounds, the Austin Peay Fall Tournament was subsequently canceled at the end of the 14 singles series. Southeast Missouri took the most individual wins with six on the neutral lanes, closely followed by the five from the governors. Belmont captured a pair of W’s in seven attempts to finish slightly ahead of the Skyhawks in the shortened fall event. After now battling it out on consecutive weekends to open the door of the 2021-22 schedule, UT Martin will travel to North Alabama next Friday and Saturday for another multi-team format in Florence.

