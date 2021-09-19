



Next game: Princeton 24-9-2021 | 03:00 ESPN+ PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania hockey team defeated Towson 1-0 at Ellen Vagelos Field on Sunday. Quaker Note Meal * Julia Russian had Penn’s goal on Sunday, her second of the season. She also scored in the Quakers’ victory over Drexel. * Ashley Wetzel gave the assist on Russo’s goal, her first this season. She now has three points on the season. * Goalkeeper Sabien Paumen had one save, a stick save in the fourth quarter, to get her second shutout of the season (the other against Villanova). *Russian and Gracen Banks both had four shots on Sunday, Banks put all four of hers on target and Russo put three on target. *Senior Captain Maddy Fagan took on her mother, Towson head coach EA Jackson, who now has a 2-0 record against her. Fagan also beat Jackson in high school. Caught up with senior captain Maddy Fagan to chat victory and remain undefeated against her mother, @Towson_FH head coach EA Jackson…@NCAAFieldHcky @NFHCA pic.twitter.com/EMrLqBxJIu Penn Field Hockey (@PennFieldHockey) September 19, 2021 How it happened It wasn’t long before Penn jumped out to the front on Sunday, Russo finished a feed from Wetzel less than seven minutes into the game. Coincidentally, that would be all the Quakers would need to beat their guests, 14-5. Paumen was called up to make just one save on Sunday, but it was a nice stick save midway through the fourth quarter that kept Penn’s lead intact. Next one Penn opens Ivy League game next Friday, with number 18 Princeton at 3 p.m., then closes a four-game homestand when number 14 Syracuse comes to town on Sunday at 1 p.m. #FightOnPenn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2021/9/19/early-russo-goal-holds-up-as-field-hockey-blanks-towson-1-0.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos