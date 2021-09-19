Sports
Five things you didn’t know about China’s National Games
XI’AN, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) — From the inaugural edition in 1959 to the 14th in 2021, the Chinese National Games, the country’s largest multi-sport event, have seen China’s thriving sports industry over the years. .
Here are a few things you may not know about the National Games.
NAMED EPIDEMIOLOGIST ONCE AN ATHLETE
Renowned Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan was awarded the Medal of the Republic, China’s highest state honour, in recognition of his courage in fighting disease and leading the development of coronavirus diagnosis and treatment plans.
Zhong was not only an expert on respiratory diseases, but was also an athlete who took part in the first National Games in Beijing in 1959. Zhong, then a medical student at Peking University, competed in the 400m hurdles for men and broke the national record with a time of 54.02 seconds.
Zhong could have stayed on the Beijing team as a professional athlete. But after careful consideration, he decided to continue his studies at medical school and became the man he is today.
SQUARE DANCING AT ITS BEST
Square dancing, known in Chinese as Guangchang Wu, is a physical activity popular with middle-aged and retired women, who perform simple and natural movements to musical accompaniment in open spaces in cities.
Requiring very little skill or physical fitness to get started, square dancing is a popular form of exercise in China for millions of all ages and genders.
Following the theme of “Games for all, together in thought and action”, the 14th National Games will not only offer sports and events for elite athletes, but also 19 events for ordinary people to showcase their athletic skills and enthusiasm.
Like square dancing, grassroots physical activities such as broadcast gymnastics and Tai Chi have also been added in Xi’an and have found their way into China’s top all-around sporting events.
The square dance competition, which attracted hundreds of dance groups from around the country, ended before the opening ceremony.
INVISIBLE MEDALS
For international sports competitions such as the Olympic Games, organizing committees usually publish medals for informational purposes. However, medals are more commonly used as a tool to explain the world outside of the sport itself.
The National Games of China also had their medal tally published before the last edition in Tianjin in 2017.
To reflect a different take on the “win or lose” mentality and focus on the pure nature of sport, as of 2015, national competitions have tended to only announce match results rather than set up a medal tally.
A SEMI-GOLD MEDAL?
In order to balance the sporting power of different regions, “exchange athletes” became one of the hallmarks of the National Games since the 8th edition in 1997.
Teams voluntarily send athletes to compete for other regions. Once an exchange athlete has won a medal, the team he or she currently represents and the team he or she originally signed up with will each receive 50 percent of the medal and points, resulting in a “half-gold medal”.
The original intent of the “athlete exchange” mechanism is to ensure a reasonable, orderly and open flow of talent so that more athletes have the opportunity to participate in competitions.
But during the implementation process, it had also led to loopholes and problems in the rules. After several reforms and the cancellation of the medal tally, the “semi-gold medal” no longer exists.
UNITED TEAM BECOMES A NEW TREND
Under the name “United Team”, some Olympic teams and pairs can compete together again at the National Games.
In the case of team events, if the Olympic athletes return to their provincial teams after quarantine as usual and then rejoin the national team, the team chemistry can be greatly affected.
So teams like women’s soccer, women’s basketball and shooting all decided to compete in a “United Team” fashion that includes the entire Olympic squad.
Olympic gold medalist Yang Qian and Yang Haoran were able to team up again to win gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team at the National Games.
World champions Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen, who took silver in Tokyo, will be the only “United Team” to compete in the mixed doubles table tennis.
