Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Livingston St Mirren, Dundee United, Dundee





Ryan Christie insists he hasn’t left Celtic for money and strikes back at the snipers who gave him flak before moving to Bournemouth for a fee of 2.5 million, which can go up to 4 million with add-ons. (Daily Record) external link Dundee skipper Charlie Adam thinks Leigh Griffiths is the best finisher in Scotland and if the Celtic striker finds his form at Dens Park, he could give the nation a boost to reach the World Cup. (Glasgow evening times) external link Earlier rangers defender Maurice Ross believes that the additions of John Lundstram, Fashion Sakala and Juninho Bacuna have strengthened the squad but failed to improve the first eleven at Ibrox and failing to attract players who are better than last season’s loyal players is one of the reasons reasons why she has yet to get into top gear. (Daily Record) external link Livingston manager David Martindale has warned about the SPFL they would make the game “elitist” if they ever voted to get rid of artificial turf. (Daily Record) external link hearts will appeal Ben Woodburn’s simulation caution against Ross County after manager Robbie Neilson called the decision a “mess”. (Edinburgh Evening News) external link “He has a habit of winning cheap free kicks over the years,” says St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin as he accuses Hibs defender Ryan Porteous of cheating umpire Kevin Clancy for a penalty at Easter Road yesterday. (Daily Record) external link attacker Marc McNulty is pleased to feel “wanted” at Dundee United as he draws the line under a frustrating Reading career, training with teenagers over the summer. (Scottish sun) external link Former Ross County striker Ross Stewart reveals that his father once paid part of his transfer fee to Albion Rovers and discusses his ‘Loch Ness Drogba’ nickname on Sunderland. (Daily Record) external link

