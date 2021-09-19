ASU Football: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly vs. BYU

Instead of good, bad and ugly, this week’s column should be ugly, rotten and embarrassing, but for the sake of continuity it will be the same format. I’ve seen a lot of football in my life, a lot of good and bad and what ASU left behind at LaVell Edwards Stadium was one of the most undisciplined, sloppy plays from a top-20 team that any fan will see.

That said, let’s get into the good, the bad, and the very ugly.

The Good – Daniyel Ngata

Ngata, the forgotten back of the trio of himself, Rachaad White and DeaMonte Trayanum, never got the workload that his running mates have seen, but when he got stares, he often made the most of his opportunities. Saturday night was no different, as the powerhouse averaged 10.3 yards per carry and found dirt once paid. On 8 carries, Ngata gained 82 yards and led the Devils in the rush.

The Bad – Zak Hill

What’s a good place to start for Hill? Is it the playcalling, and how come when its offense is faced with competent competition, it sputters into a quirky mess? Is it that he and his offensive staff made their offense so predictable and one-dimensional because of the personnel they recruited? Or is it that he’s just over his head?

Whatever it is, getting away from Ngata and taking him out of the game after giving the only spark the Devils had all night was a mockery. The Devils offensive looks one-dimensional and the game plans will now beat the Arizonas, UNLVs and Southern Utahs in the world. They won’t beat USCs, Stanfords and UCLAs.

More bad – the recipients

Let’s take a flashback to 2019 when Brandon Aiyuk showed the NCAA what a premier modern receiver looks like. Fast, athletic, can play in the slot and outside, can run the entire route tree, can reach the top of a defense and tear them to pieces with his agility and elusiveness. What kind of players has ASU recruited since then?

ASU does not have a number one receiver. No man has broken away from the pack and the lack of a consistent passing game has made life extremely difficult for Jayden Daniels. Aiyuk elevated Daniels and made him look like a budding star, Johnny Wilson and his company are doing the exact opposite.

Even more bad – the discipline

The 2021 Sun Devils have been sanctioned 36 times in three games. They were punished 16 times on Saturday. No matter how talented or good a team is, no team is good enough to win 16 penalties.

The difference in team tonight was poignant. Kalani Sitaki led a well-coached, disciplined football team ready to play. Herm Edwards and his staff were unprepared, and it showed.

This should have been the year everything was put together. This had the potential to make a statement for a good team, in a statement season that showed the Sun Devils had to be taken seriously. If UNLV and Southern Utah were test prep, ASU thought the test would be just like the study guide and they couldn’t be more wrong.

The Ugly Truth – Let’s Talk About Jayden Daniels

Before grilling, look at the highlights, look at the box score, think back to last season and the first two games of this campaign. Now ask yourself, what does Jayden Daniels do well?

He threw two touchdown passes this season and failed to throw one against the Cougars. Even though he doesn’t get much help from his receivers, he doesn’t sit well in the pocket. He’s too fast to run. He pledges to plays before they have even developed. He’s athletic, but what other asset does he have that makes him a threat? Daniels plays behind a line that has protected him and given him time. Great quarterbacks take their teams to the next level and find ways to win games when it matters. When did Daniels do that?