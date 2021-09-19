JBU men’s tennis wins few matches at OKWU





BARLESVILLE, Okla. — In rare fall action, the John Brown University men’s tennis team took a pair of season-opening wins over Oklahoma Wesleyan on Tuesday to open the 2021-22 season with a quick 2-0 start. The Golden Eagles (2-0) took a 6-1 win in the first matchup before winning the second play-to-clinch game by a 4-1 final. Oklahoma Wesleyan opens the season with a 0-2 start. John Brown defeated the Eagles 6-1 to open the 2020-21 campaign in Bartlesville last year. “I’m proud of how we started the season,” said sophomore head coach Mike Campbell. “Oklahoma Wesleyan is a much improved team and we are in the midst of a rebuilding period for our program. Still, we went out, won the double – which will be huge for our team this season – and took care of business. “Kory (Rash) stepped in for his first collegiate action and played really well. Of course Hudson (Dick) took on and beat a strong opponent in Jose Catala, and we used wins from Woody (Woodring) and Blake (Cunningham) to seal a few wins heading into the tournament game next weekend. I’m really excited for these guys.” In the earlier game, sophomore Hudson Dick needed a couple of tiebreaks and a tiebreak in the third set to eventually beat Catala 7-6 (10-8), 6-7 (5-7), 10-5. Junior Carson Thoma sped to a 6-2, 6-1 win over fourth in his first action as a Golden Eagle, while senior Woody Woodring took a 6-3, 6-1 win out of five to take John Brown within a point. bringing winning the match. Junior Blake Cunningham’s 6-0, 6-3 win on the fifth flight over Brenner McDougal took the match before junior Kory Rash and Dick stitched their respective singles wins. The second match was much the same, except Dick and Woodring together took an 8-3 win over Catala and Clement Martin in the top double. Rash and sophomore Isaac Jordan made an 8-4 bottom flight decision to give the Golden Eagles another 1-0 lead after double play. Woodring and Rash both moved to 2-0 in singles, extending JBU’s lead to 3-0. Wesleyan took a second-place win, but the comeback quickly ended with Cunningham’s 6-2, 6-2 win on the fifth flight to end the match and a long 12-hour tennis day. John Brown will return to action in the spring semester when he faces Hendrix (Ark.) on Feb. 11 in Conway.

