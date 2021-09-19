Sports
Mens Golf Central: Scenic City Intercollegiate
The Tennessee men’s golf team will open the fall season this week, heading just south to Ooltewah, Tennessee, to compete in the Scenic City Intercollegiate.
The two-day, three-round tournament kicks off with two rounds on Monday and the third and final round on Tuesday. The tournament will be contested on The Honors Course, ranked as the No. 1 course in the state of Tennessee and the No. 28 course in the country by Golf Digest.
Tennessee is one of five ranked teams competing in the tournament, according to the Golf Channel preseason rankings. the no. 9 Vols are joined by No. 5 Vanderbilt, No. 12 Clemson, No. 17 Georgia and No. 30 LSU.
The Vols are coming out of a 2020-21 season in which the program reached the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2013. Brennan WebbTennessee, its third season at the helm, posted its best win rate (0.655) since the 2008-09 season and its best SEC win rate (0.650) since 1994-95.
THE LINE UP OF THE VOLS
Spencer Cross
Tennessee’s top finisher in four of the eight spring tournaments, Cross will compete with the Vols in his fifth season. Cross finished the 2020-21 season with a batting average of 71.96, which ranked ninth as the ninth-best single-season batting average in program history.
Cross was a member of Tennessee’s lineup in each of the 11 tournaments last season, taking a high finish of fourth place at the SEC Championships.
Bryce Lewis
Lewis is entering his third season with the Vols and is coming off a second season in which he averaged 71.56 strokes (the third best single-season mark in program history), racked up 19 rounds par or better, three times finished in the top 10 and recorded his first collegiate individual win at The Country Club of Birmingham Invitational.
Hunter Wolcott
Tennessee’s batting average leader last season (71.33) and a second-team All-SEC roster, Wolcott is entering his senior season in red shirt with the Vols.
A member of the Vols lineup in all 11 tournaments last season, Wolcott brought Lewis together for the team leader in rounds of par or better (19) and top-10 finishes (3).
Tyler Johnson
Johnson competed in 12 rounds with the Vols last season, all of which came in the spring. With an overall batting average of 72.83, Johnson finished his season by stringing together 16th (Old Waverly Collegiate Championship) and sixth place (The Country Club of Birmingham Invitational).
In the summer, Johnson captured the 2021 Tennessee State Amateur title with a record-shattering 27-under performance at Council Fire Golf Club.
Laurent Desmarchais
An incoming true freshman from Longueuil, Quebec, Desmarchais is poised to make his Tennessee debut. Desmarchais was a member of the Canadian Junior National Team before signing with Tennessee.
As an amateur, Desmarchais already has a PGA Tour Canada win to his name, having claimed the title at the season-ending Canada Life Series Championship last fall.
INDIVIDUAL OF VOLS
Jake Hall
As a member of Tennessee’s lineup for three tournaments last season and an individual in a fourth, Hall will travel as the individual competitor to the Vols.
Hall got five rounds of par or better last season and had a career-best finish of 16th at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate last fall.
PARTICIPATING TEAMS (15)
Chattanooga, UAB, Augusta, Clemson, ETSU, Georgia, Kennesaw State, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, UNC Greensboro, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia
COURSE INFORMATION
The Honors Course | Ooltewah, Tennessee | Par 72 | 7,290 meters
Ranked as the number 28 in the country by Golf Digest, the Honors Course has hosted many major events, including the 1991 US Amateur, 2005 US Mid-Amateur, and the 1996 and 2010 NCAA Championships.
LIVE SCORING
Live Statistics – Golfstat.com
TEE TIMES
Monday September 20 First and second round 8 am ET shotgun start
Tuesday, September 21 Third Round 8:00 a.m. ET tee times (Holes 1 & 10)
|
Sources
2/ https://utsports.com/news/2021/9/19/mens-golf-mens-golf-central-scenic-city-intercollegiate.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]