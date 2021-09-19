Mens Golf Central: Scenic City Intercollegiate

The Tennessee men’s golf team will open the fall season this week, heading just south to Ooltewah, Tennessee, to compete in the Scenic City Intercollegiate.

The two-day, three-round tournament kicks off with two rounds on Monday and the third and final round on Tuesday. The tournament will be contested on The Honors Course, ranked as the No. 1 course in the state of Tennessee and the No. 28 course in the country by Golf Digest.

Tennessee is one of five ranked teams competing in the tournament, according to the Golf Channel preseason rankings. the no. 9 Vols are joined by No. 5 Vanderbilt, No. 12 Clemson, No. 17 Georgia and No. 30 LSU.

The Vols are coming out of a 2020-21 season in which the program reached the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2013. Brennan Webb Tennessee, its third season at the helm, posted its best win rate (0.655) since the 2008-09 season and its best SEC win rate (0.650) since 1994-95.

THE LINE UP OF THE VOLS

Spencer Cross

Tennessee’s top finisher in four of the eight spring tournaments, Cross will compete with the Vols in his fifth season. Cross finished the 2020-21 season with a batting average of 71.96, which ranked ninth as the ninth-best single-season batting average in program history.

Cross was a member of Tennessee’s lineup in each of the 11 tournaments last season, taking a high finish of fourth place at the SEC Championships.

Bryce Lewis

Lewis is entering his third season with the Vols and is coming off a second season in which he averaged 71.56 strokes (the third best single-season mark in program history), racked up 19 rounds par or better, three times finished in the top 10 and recorded his first collegiate individual win at The Country Club of Birmingham Invitational.

Hunter Wolcott

Tennessee’s batting average leader last season (71.33) and a second-team All-SEC roster, Wolcott is entering his senior season in red shirt with the Vols.

A member of the Vols lineup in all 11 tournaments last season, Wolcott brought Lewis together for the team leader in rounds of par or better (19) and top-10 finishes (3).

Tyler Johnson

Johnson competed in 12 rounds with the Vols last season, all of which came in the spring. With an overall batting average of 72.83, Johnson finished his season by stringing together 16th (Old Waverly Collegiate Championship) and sixth place (The Country Club of Birmingham Invitational).

In the summer, Johnson captured the 2021 Tennessee State Amateur title with a record-shattering 27-under performance at Council Fire Golf Club.

Laurent Desmarchais

An incoming true freshman from Longueuil, Quebec, Desmarchais is poised to make his Tennessee debut. Desmarchais was a member of the Canadian Junior National Team before signing with Tennessee.

As an amateur, Desmarchais already has a PGA Tour Canada win to his name, having claimed the title at the season-ending Canada Life Series Championship last fall.

INDIVIDUAL OF VOLS

Jake Hall

As a member of Tennessee’s lineup for three tournaments last season and an individual in a fourth, Hall will travel as the individual competitor to the Vols.

Hall got five rounds of par or better last season and had a career-best finish of 16th at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate last fall.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS (15)

Chattanooga, UAB, Augusta, Clemson, ETSU, Georgia, Kennesaw State, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, UNC Greensboro, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia

COURSE INFORMATION

The Honors Course | Ooltewah, Tennessee | Par 72 | 7,290 meters

Ranked as the number 28 in the country by Golf Digest, the Honors Course has hosted many major events, including the 1991 US Amateur, 2005 US Mid-Amateur, and the 1996 and 2010 NCAA Championships.

LIVE SCORING

Live Statistics – Golfstat.com

TEE TIMES

Monday September 20 First and second round 8 am ET shotgun start

Tuesday, September 21 Third Round 8:00 a.m. ET tee times (Holes 1 & 10)