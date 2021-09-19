Australian cricket great Jason Gillespie says criticism of Justin Langer should have been kept private

As the Australian men’s team prepares for the upcoming T20 World Cup group stage match on Thursday, former international player-turned-coach Jason Gillespie hopes the broken relationship between national coach Justin Langer and his squad has been restored.

Most important points: Despite the internal drama, JasonGillespie believes Australia has a strong lead over the Ashes in December

Despite the internal drama, JasonGillespie believes Australia has a strong lead over the Ashes in December Gillespie says Alex Carey, who was overlooked for the World Cup, will have a chance to return to the Australian team, but he must be ready

Gillespie says Alex Carey, who was overlooked for the World Cup, will have a chance to return to the Australian team, but he must be ready Gillespie is the only Indigenous player to ever play test cricket and wants more First Nations people involved in the game

Speaking about ABC Sport’s Kicking Back, Gillespie, who currently coaches the South Australian Redbacks and Strikers, said the internal leaks revealing Langer’s intense behavior should have stayed within the Australian camp.

“Justin is very proud and passionate,” Gillespie said.

“It’s pretty disappointing to see some things making their way into the public domain.

“The things that come out of the inner sanctuary, they’re not overly healthy. Hopefully some really good conversations will be had and things can move forward.”

Despite the internal drama, Gillespie believes Australia has a strong lead over the Ashes in December.

“I think our seam attack might be the best we’ve ever collected,” he said.

“Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins, Nathan Lyon who bowl beautifully, it’s a great attack, and then they have a young, exciting all-rounder in Cameron Green, that bowling attack will give England some headaches this summer.”

Alex Carey gets his chance at T20 cricket

Absent from the current T20 squad is South Australian Alex Carey, who has been mentioned regularly for many years in talks about the national team’s next captain.

Seniors return for T20 World Cup Steve Smith is named to play in the Twenty20 World Cup, while Josh Inglis is the defender in the Australian squad after being named in favor of Alex Carey. read more

Gillespie believes Carey is paying the price for his poor form after an average of seven runs in the most recent tour of Bangladesh.

“In T20, it looks like Alex is in the pecking order. If you look at his one-day cricket, he’s very much a part of that squad,” he said.

“He’s in a pretty good spot. He understands that if you don’t grab an opportunity with both hands, positions will be scrutinized.

“If Tim Paine decides to finish, Alex should be there ready to be in the best position to secure that spot as Test wicket-keeper.”

Cricket can learn from NRL and AFL support for Indigenous athletes

While Gillespie is often remembered for his record 201 not-out as a night watchman in 2006, perhaps his greatest achievement is his status as Australia’s first Indigenous test player.

However, he remains the only Indigenous man to play in a test, with Ashleigh Gardner the first woman in 2019.

So why are First Nations people so absent from the test level? Gillespie believes the next step in the game’s growth is promotion in indigenous communities.

“There is a genuine need for change, there is a need for more representation,” he said.

“We see it more in the shorter form of the game, especially BBL.

“Cricket Australia [is] to do that (involve more indigenous people in the game) the biggest challenge for our sport is other sports.

“I think the NRL and the AFL should be commended [for] all the great work they’ve done promoting their sport in indigenous communities, we see some great indigenous athletes. I’d like to see some more native cricketers.”

You can hear more about your favorite athletes and their take on the sports landscape on ABC Sport’s kick back podcast on Monday at 6:00 PM AEST or catch up online.

The upcoming Ashes series will be available live and ad-free on ABC Radio.