Men’s tennis closes last day of Alabama Four-In-The-Fall with eight wins





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. The Alabama men’s tennis team closed the Alabama Four-In-The-Fall on Sunday at Alabama Tennis Stadium, posting two wins in doubles and six wins in singles. Three Crimson Tide players were named to a singles tournament team, while one doubles pair was recognized. Filip Planinsek and Joao Ferreira were named to the Crimson Team and Enzo Aguiard was named to the Houndstooth team for going undefeated in singles matches during the tournament. Double duo Patrick Kaukovalta and German Samofalov were named to the Crimson Team for their performance on all three days. Alabama went through the doubles on Sunday, winning three of the four matchups. Rudi Christiansen and Zach Foster lost only one match against Filippos Astreinidis and Alan Kam and won the match 6-1. Kaukovalta and Samofalov recorded their third win of the weekend, beating Thomas Bosancic and Matthew Bosancic 6-2. Foster, Christiansen, Ferreira and Kaukovalta added a singles win to their day. Foster recorded a decisive 6-0, 6-0 decision against Smith, while Christiansen defeated Aidan Mahoney 6-2, 6-3 and Ferreira defeated Matthew Bosancic 6-1, 6-2. Kaukovalta recorded a 6-1, 6-3 victory against Filippos Astreinidis. In addition, Aguiard fought for a 6-4, 1-6, 1-0(4) win against Duo and Filip Planinsek competed for a 2-6, 7-5, 1-0 (11) win against Thomas Bosancic. UA returns to action on October 1, traveling to Starkville, Miss., for the three-day Bulldog Invitational. A solid start to the fall after months of preparation for the majority of our team. The support from our government in bringing these guys in over the summer to start the process has been invaluable and their progress is very evident. This team is hungry to improve and the opportunity for growth will be based on their focus, willingness and attention to detail in the field. doubles Karl Poling/Damian Rodriguez (P) beats. Enzo Aguiard / Filip Planinsek (WP) 6-3

Patrick Kaukovalta / German Samofalov (UA) def. Thomas Bosancic/Matthew Bosancic (P) 6-2

Bill Duo/Bill Smith (P) def. Joao Ferreira / Juan Martin (WP) 6-4

Rudi Christiansen / Zach Foster (UA) def. Filippos Astreinidis / Alan Kam (P) 6-1 singles Karl Poling (P) def. German Samofalov (UA) 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 (4)

Filip Planinsek (UA) def. Thomas Bosanci (P) 2-6, 7-5, 1-0 (11)

Damian Rodriguez (P) beats. Juan Martin (WP) 6-2, 6-3

Enzo Aguiard (UA) def. Bill Duo (P) 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (4)

Patrick Kaukovalta (UA) def. Filippos Astreinidis (P) 6-1, 6-3

Joao Ferreira (UA) def. Matthew Bosanci (P) 6-1, 6-2

Zach Foster (UA) def. Bill Smith (P) 6-0, 6-0

Rudi Christiansen (UA) def. Aidan Mahoney (P) 6-2, 6-3 Tournament Team: Crimson Division singles Filip Planinsek , Alabama

Joao Ferreira , Alabama doubles Karl Poling and Damian Rodreguiz, Princeton

Patrick Kaukovalta and German Samofalov , Alabama Houndstooth Division singles Enzo Aguiard , Alabama

Pau Fanlo, Memphis

Harry Rock, Memphis doubles Ben Koch and Dakotah Bobo, LSU

Benjamin Ambrosi and Will Cubitt, LSU Gallery: (9-19-2021) 19-09-21 MTE vs Princeton Four in the fall Get the latest information about the team by following AlabamaMTN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. General athletic news can also be found at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.

