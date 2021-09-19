8 Field hockey rules out Mercyhurst, 4-0





Solid Defensive Effort and Balanced Scoring Leads Skyhawks



Cameron opened the scoring 53 seconds into the game with her first goal of the season (PHOTOGRAPH BY Mary Gettens) EASTON, Mass. (September 19, 2021) – 8 in this week’s Penn Monto/National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division II poll, Stonehill College ended a week of three wins with another strong defensive effort and a balanced score in a 4-0. 0 win over Mercyhurst College in non-conference hockey action at Timothy J. Coughlin, ’80s Memorial Field at WB Mason Stadium this afternoon To score

STO – Olivia Cameron, 0:53

STO – Elisha Brinkman, 17:52

STO – Raegan Hickey (Emily Ledoux), 33:14

STO – Madison Halstead, 42:24 goalkeeping

NOT: Kayla Desormeau (60:00 9 saves, 4 goals against

STO: Abigail Campbell (45:00) 1 save, 0 goals against; Anya Murphy (15:00) 2 saves, 0 goals against shots: MHU: 7, STO 22

Penalty Angles: MHU 9, STO 8



Hickey added her team-leading fourth goal of the season (PHOTOGRAPH BY Matt Campbell) How it happened Stonehill finished a week with three wins with a few wins on Saturday and Sunday with this afternoon’s bet.

After seeing seven different players find the back of the cage in Saturday’s 7-1 win over Mercy, Stonehill saw four different players score in today’s triumph, including two extra scorers from Saturday’s seven, leaving the Skyhawks nine different goalscorers on their 11 goals over the two days.

The Stonehill Defense, led by junior Andrea Caradonna , sophomore Madeleine McGee and freshmen Maddie House , did the rest, limiting Mercyhurst to just seven pre-game shots, only three on target, including none in the first half.

, sophomore and freshmen , did the rest, limiting Mercyhurst to just seven pre-game shots, only three on target, including none in the first half. Senior Abigail Campbell only needed one save in the first 45 minutes in the Stonehill cage before giving way to junior Anya Murphy for the fourth quarter, making two stops in her collegiate debut, to round out Stonehill’s third shutout of the season.

only needed one save in the first 45 minutes in the Stonehill cage before giving way to junior for the fourth quarter, making two stops in her collegiate debut, to round out Stonehill’s third shutout of the season. Senior Olivia Cameron opened the scoring just 53 seconds into the game when she took a pass to the right and slid past two defenders before scoring her first goal of the season.

opened the scoring just 53 seconds into the game when she took a pass to the right and slid past two defenders before scoring her first goal of the season. Stonehill doubled its lead 2:52 in the second quarter when senior Elisa Brinkman knocked into a loose ball from a deflected pass into the right side of the net for her first goal of the season.

knocked into a loose ball from a deflected pass into the right side of the net for her first goal of the season. Stonehill provided an ice cold match with a pair in the third quarter. sophomore Raegan Hickey scored her team-leading fourth goal of the season 3:14 in the frame from a feed from senior Emily Ledoux .

scored her team-leading fourth goal of the season 3:14 in the frame from a feed from senior . Junior Madison Halstead topped the score with her second goal in as many days with 2:36 to go in the third quarter, bringing in her own rebound.

topped the score with her second goal in as many days with 2:36 to go in the third quarter, bringing in her own rebound. freshman Kayla Desormeau ended with nine saves in the Mercyhurst cage. Remarkable Ledoux’s assist extends her points streak to four games, after she scored a few goals in the first three games of that trajectory.

Cameron’s first goal of the season earned her 18 in 42 games. She now has 18 goals and seven assists for 43 career points

Brinkman’s first goal of the year is the fifth in her career, with five assists for 25 points in 37 career games.

Hickey’s team-leading four goals this season ranks second among the NE10 leaders, while third among the NE10 scorers with 11 points and her three assists also ranks second.

With her 90 scoreless minutes this weekend, Campbell now leads the NE10 with her 0.91 goals against average. She also leads the Conference with a raise percentage of 0.865. Next one Stonehill (5-1, 3-0 NE10) returns to action on Wednesday, when it returns to NE10 at Franklin Pierce University at 4 PM. at 1:00 PM Mercyhurst (0-6, 0-0 PSAC) visits Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Wednesdays at 7:00 PM For the latest on Stonehill, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also use the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” Mobile App, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

