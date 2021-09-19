Meet Bhavina Patel, the first Indian para-paddler to win silver at the Tokyo Paralympic Games

It was a memorable moment in Tokyo this year when Indian table tennis star Bhavina Patel won a historic silver medal at her first Paralympic Games in her final match against Chinese rower Ying Zhou in the women’s singles class 4 final. This was India’s first medal in table tennis at the Paralympic Games.

Ranked 12th in the world rankingBhavina who competed in her first Paralympic Games had a fantastic campaign in Tokyo when she defeated three players higher than her on her way to the silver medal.

Bhavina, from Vadnagar in Gujarat, was 12 months old when she was diagnosed with polio. As a result, she developed paralysis in both her legs and despite multiple treatments and surgeries, she was unable to control her legs.

While her family worried about her future, Bhavina decided to take matters into her own hands and write her own destiny. According to reports, Bhavina initially wanted to become a teacher. But at that moment, her father admitted her to an ITI computer course at the Blind People’s Association Institute in Ahmedabad, and that was the turning point. There she discovered table tennis and fell in love with it.

During her course, Bhavina became acquainted with coach Lalan Doshi and she soon turned into a table tennis star, embarking on a historic and memorable journey that led her to the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games and earn a place in Indian sports history. . Lalan Doshi motivated her to take up physical activities for fitness and Bhavina gradually moved on to table tennis. After three years, she started playing table tennis professionally.

Bhavina Patel (C) Ramila Chauhan (L) and Patel Sonalben Manubhai (R) pose with team official Tejalben Lakhia (Standing R) and coach – Lalan Doshi (Standing L) and The Indian National Flag at The Blind People’s Association (BPA) in Ahmedabad on June 14, 2011. Image: Firstpost

In her journey to become a professional table tennis player for the country, financial difficulties have been Bhavinas greatest hurdle. in a interview at Firstpost, Bhavina had said that she had already spent a lot of money, because she initially received no support from the government, nor did she have any sponsors. She added that her father needed to take out a loan to get the funds needed to practice to qualify for the 2020 Paralympic Games. Bhavina had enlisted the help of a table tennis robot to practice during the lockdown due to Covid- 19. She practiced at home with the robot during the entire duration of the lockdown.

Bhavina Patel has won several gold and silver medals in national and international competitions and plays all over the world. She was ranked No. 2 in the world when she won the silver medal for India in the individual category at the PTT Thailand Table Tennis Championship held in 2011.

Do you know your para-athlete @BhavinaPatel6 is India’s No. 1 para table tennis player in the W-Class category 4 Her parents discovered she was suffering from polio when she was one year old and have continued to support her in every endeavor of her life. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/WdLYF4PLGy — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 20, 2021

She had won her first ever gold medal at the Para Table Tennis Nationals in Bangalore. In 2013, Bhavina again took silver in the Class 4 women’s singles at the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing. The paddler also won bronze at the International Table Tennis Federation Asian Para Table Tennis Championship, which was held in Beijing in 2017. She eventually won her first gold medal in singles in Bangkok in 2019, followed by a gold medal in doubles. .

Bhavina was selected for the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, but couldn’t play due to a technical problem at the end of the sports federation. When she qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, she became the first Indian woman to achieve a feat in singles table tennis. On his way to win India’s first Paralympic medal in table tennis, Bhavina Patel also became the first Indian to compete in the finals of a table tennis event at the Paralympic Games. Bhavinas coach Lalan Doshi says it’s her never-say-die spirit during the challenges she faced that made her a champion.

Talking about the state of Para sports in the country, Bhavina says awareness about Paralympics Games is increasing. “There are many players coming forward who are inspired by watching us and participating in big tournaments like this one and performing, Bhavina say.

Featured Image Source: Firstpost



