Lady Vols closes Debbie Southern Classic in style
“At the front of the event, I was hoping to see a fierceness in the way we battled for every point,” head coach Alison Ojeda said. “At the end of the tournament, a majority of our team did a really great job and showed their results.”
“I would like to mention four players in particular, Rebeka, Tenika, Elza and Ele,” Ojeda continued. “They played some complete games against really strong opponents and I want to recognize their improvement.”
McGiffin and Drummy found themselves in a fight, going to a tiebreak once and playing 22 tennis matches on Sunday morning. The smart veteran found a way to beat the top-5 foe and won the match 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-3.
Molinaro finished the weekend 3-0 in singles and finished the weekend in style with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Furman’s Jess Dawson.
Rebecca Mertena fought through the top flight, winning her first two games before falling on Sunday. Facing Georgia Tech’s Kylie Bilchev, she never gave up, dropping the game 7-6(1), 6-3.
Elza tomase also went 2-1 in the Upstate. Her strong weekends at Furman are a glowing sign of things to come for the Latvian freshmen. She picked up a 6-3, 6-1 decider Ellie Schoppe from Furman to close out the tournament.
“We will continue to focus on the skills to compete and manage our emotions during match play,” Ojeda concluded. “We have a really high level of tennis that we can play well at, but it doesn’t matter if we don’t get great at managing our stress levels during matches.”
Esther Adeshin ended her weekend on a high note, playing a three-set battle with Bella Zamarippa of Texas and winning, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.
All the scores from this weekend’s action can be found below.
Day One Results
doubles
Rebecca Mertena/Elza tomase(UT) def. Samantha Buyckx/Ali Despain(CU) 6-3
Cameron Morra/Carson Tanguilig (UNC) vs.Tenika McGiffin/Olivia Symons(UT) 6-3
All Sanford/Kacie Harvey(UNC) beats. #5Esther Adeshin/Daria Kuczer(UT) 6-1.
Mahak Jain/Ruth Marsh (GT) beats.Kylie Duckworth/Eleonora Molinaro (UT) 6-2
Rebecca Mertena/Elza tomase(UT) def. Ana Cruz/Misa Malkin(SC) 7-6(4)
Tenika McGiffin/Olivia Symons(UT) def. Julia Adams/Madison Dillon(FUR) 7-6(3)
#5Esther Adeshin/Daria Kuczer(UT) def. MaryAnn Rompf / Anna Ross (VU) 6-3
Anessa Lee/Yufei Long (VU) beats.Kylie Duckworth/Eleonora Molinaro (UT) 6-2
singles
#55Rebecca Mertena(UT) def. #32 Cameron Morra(UNC) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1
Elza tomase(UT) def. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) 6-2, 6-0
Eléonora Molinaro (UT) beats. Saby Nihalani (WF) 5-7, 6-2, 7-5
Ellie Schoppe (FUR) def.Olivia Symons(UT) 6-2, 6-4
Emma defeats Jackson (Duke).Tenika McGiffin(UT) 6-1, 6-2
#25 Kelly Chen (Duke) def.Esther Adeshin(UT) 6-4, 6-2
Christina Mayarova (CU) beats.Daria Kuczer(UT) 6-2, 6-3
Mahaik Jain (GT) beats.Callie Creath(UT) 6-2, 6-0.
Day Two Results
doubles
Kylie Duckworth/Eléonora Molinaro (UT) beats. Shelly Bereznyak/Dani Schoenly(OSU) 6-4
#40 Megan Davies/Allie Gretkowski(SC) def.Tenika McGiffin/ Olivia Symons (UT) 6-1
#8 Anna Brylin/Brooke Killingsworth(WF) def. #5Esther Adeshin/Daria Kuczer(UT) 6-1
Saby Nihalani/Casie Wooten(WF) beats.Rebecca Mertena/Elza tomase(UT) 7-5
singles
#55Rebecca Mertena(UT) def. #104 Julia Adams 6-2, 6-1
Eleonora Molinaro (UT) def. Maddie Atway (OSU) 6-3, 6-2
Tenika McGiffin(UT) def. Ana Campana(WF) 7-5, 7-6 (7)
Olivia Symons(UT) def. Misa Malkin(SC) 6-4, 6-3
Daria Kuczer(UT) def. Tamara Racine (MSU) 6-7, 7-6, 6-1
Holly Staff (VU) def.Esther Adeshin(UT) 6-3, 7-6 (2)
Madison Dillon (FUR) def.Callie Creath(UT) 5-7, 6-1, 6-2
Ali Despain (CU) beats.Elza tomase(UT) 0-6, 6-4, 7-5
Day Three Results
singles
Tenika McGiffin(UT) def. #5 Georgia Drummy (Duke) 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-3
Eleonora Molinaro (UT) def. Jess Dawson (FUR) 6-2, 6-2
Esther Adeshin(UT) def. Bella Zamarippa(TEX) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2
Elza tomase(UT) def. Ellie Schoppe(FUR) 6-3, 6-1
Kylie Bilchev (GT) beats. #55Rebecca Mertena(UT) 7-6 (1), 6-3
Defeat Allie Gretkowski(SC). Daria Kuczer(UT) 6-7, 7-6, 6-1
MaryAnn Romf (VU) def. Olivia Symons(UT) 6-3, 6-3
Marcella Cruz (VU) beats. Callie Creath(UT) 6-3, 6-4
