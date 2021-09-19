Australia’s women’s cricket team takes on India in a seven-match multi-format run in Queensland

Australia’s women’s cricket team will face India for the first time since the T20 World Cup final next week, in a multi-format series hosted in Queensland.

The host squad will start with three ODI matches and will try to keep up an unbeaten run after breaking the record for longest winning streak in the one-day format earlier this year.

The Australians are entering the game with limited preparation as a number of Victorian and New South Wales players have just come out of quarantine this week.

The team has only played two bilateral series against the White Ferns in the last 12 months and while they had great success by sweeping the Rose Bowl Series twice and winning three of the five T20I games, it all came against one opponent.

They will also be without key spinner Jess Jonassen due to an injury and the speedy Megan Schutt, who opted out of the series to spend time with her wife and their newborn baby.

Megan Schutt's teammates will miss her experience with the ball.

These players took a combined 17 wickets on the New Zealand tour six months ago and have left a gaping gap of experience in the lineup now that Delissa Kimmince has retired.

The exciting young fast Tayla Vlaeminck has also been barred from the T20 component of the series, with coaches this year deciding to be careful with her workload as she is prone to injuries.

These omissions mean there will be some new faces in the group, with the first call up being tall fast bowler Stella Campbell and reliable batter Georgia Redmayne. The pair are joined by all-rounders Hannah Darlington and Maitlan Brown as potential debutants.

Australia has also added pacesetters Darcie Brown and Tahlia McGrath to the team over the past 12 months.

Ellyse Perry will especially have to guide the younger bowlers with the pink balls in the Day-Night Test. ( AAP: Daniel Munoz

Looking at the tourists, India appeared to be in a very worrying position earlier this year, when the team had not played cricket for a year after the World Cup.

In May, it was also revealed that their players had not received their prize money for finishing second in that tournament, sparking worldwide criticism of the BCCI.

But in the last six months, India has now managed to play more cricket than the Aussies.

The team hosted South Africa in March and toured England in June and July, but won only four of the 15 matches played.

This record tipped the odds in Australia’s favour.

Georgia Redmayne is the only member of the current Australian squad to play in The Hundred. ( Getty Images: Paul Harding/ECB

Still, no one would be surprised if the hosts were a little rusty, considering that India had at least six players who took part in The Hundred before coming here, getting even more playing time and testing their skills against some of the best players in the world.

By comparison, Georgia Redmayne was the only Aussie team present after the rest of the players retired.

Beware of Poonam Yadav

If there’s one player the Australian team is particularly wary of, it’s Poonam Yadav.

The Indian leg spinner stole the show in the first-ever match of the T20 World Cup last year, taking four consecutive wickets at the Sydney Showgrounds (Healy, Haynes, Perry and Jonassen) to upset the Australian team.

Poonam Yadav was India’s running hero on the opening night of the Women’s T20 World Cup last year. ( AP: Rick Rycroft

Although Beth Mooney was not one of Poonam Yadav’s victims that night, she told the ABC it was vital that the Australian batters get their plans right to face her.

“Poonam Yadav has clearly had the wood above us as a hitting unit for a long time, so we need to make sure we’re really clear about how we’re going to approach her and make sure we come out very positive to get to the top of their bowling unit, said Mooney.

“India has come a long way in their consistency. They have recently challenged England and they have some pretty powerful hitters like Shafali Verma in their top ranks who earned nearly a century against them in the one-off test.”

Beth Mooney is looking forward to facing the Indian team again. ( AAP: Scott Barbour

Meanwhile, Australian star Georgia Wareham said she would love to see Poonam Yadav back in action, even if they happened to be on opposing teams.

“Poonam is really different from the spinners we see in this country because she is smaller in stature and has a bit of a different trajectory with the ball and can really spin in both directions,” she said.

“The hardest thing about her confrontation is the pace. She bowls a little slower than we’re used to so it’s hard to adapt to that and her great frugality means the pressure on the batter increases the longer they face her.”

Fellow leg spinner Georgia Wareham wants to see more of Poonam Yadav’s work up close. ( AAP: James Elsby

Wareham said the team expects to see Poonam Yadav’s googly back in action, as it has been so effective in their previous fights.

“We’ve got enough left-handers for her to take it off the bat.

“It’s also effective for our right-handers because it’s so hard to pick.”