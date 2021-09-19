Sports
Australia’s women’s cricket team takes on India in a seven-match multi-format run in Queensland
Australia’s women’s cricket team will face India for the first time since the T20 World Cup final next week, in a multi-format series hosted in Queensland.
The host squad will start with three ODI matches and will try to keep up an unbeaten run after breaking the record for longest winning streak in the one-day format earlier this year.
The Australians are entering the game with limited preparation as a number of Victorian and New South Wales players have just come out of quarantine this week.
The team has only played two bilateral series against the White Ferns in the last 12 months and while they had great success by sweeping the Rose Bowl Series twice and winning three of the five T20I games, it all came against one opponent.
They will also be without key spinner Jess Jonassen due to an injury and the speedy Megan Schutt, who opted out of the series to spend time with her wife and their newborn baby.
These players took a combined 17 wickets on the New Zealand tour six months ago and have left a gaping gap of experience in the lineup now that Delissa Kimmince has retired.
The exciting young fast Tayla Vlaeminck has also been barred from the T20 component of the series, with coaches this year deciding to be careful with her workload as she is prone to injuries.
These omissions mean there will be some new faces in the group, with the first call up being tall fast bowler Stella Campbell and reliable batter Georgia Redmayne. The pair are joined by all-rounders Hannah Darlington and Maitlan Brown as potential debutants.
Australia has also added pacesetters Darcie Brown and Tahlia McGrath to the team over the past 12 months.
Looking at the tourists, India appeared to be in a very worrying position earlier this year, when the team had not played cricket for a year after the World Cup.
In May, it was also revealed that their players had not received their prize money for finishing second in that tournament, sparking worldwide criticism of the BCCI.
But in the last six months, India has now managed to play more cricket than the Aussies.
The team hosted South Africa in March and toured England in June and July, but won only four of the 15 matches played.
This record tipped the odds in Australia’s favour.
Still, no one would be surprised if the hosts were a little rusty, considering that India had at least six players who took part in The Hundred before coming here, getting even more playing time and testing their skills against some of the best players in the world.
By comparison, Georgia Redmayne was the only Aussie team present after the rest of the players retired.
Beware of Poonam Yadav
If there’s one player the Australian team is particularly wary of, it’s Poonam Yadav.
The Indian leg spinner stole the show in the first-ever match of the T20 World Cup last year, taking four consecutive wickets at the Sydney Showgrounds (Healy, Haynes, Perry and Jonassen) to upset the Australian team.
Although Beth Mooney was not one of Poonam Yadav’s victims that night, she told the ABC it was vital that the Australian batters get their plans right to face her.
“Poonam Yadav has clearly had the wood above us as a hitting unit for a long time, so we need to make sure we’re really clear about how we’re going to approach her and make sure we come out very positive to get to the top of their bowling unit, said Mooney.
“India has come a long way in their consistency. They have recently challenged England and they have some pretty powerful hitters like Shafali Verma in their top ranks who earned nearly a century against them in the one-off test.”
Meanwhile, Australian star Georgia Wareham said she would love to see Poonam Yadav back in action, even if they happened to be on opposing teams.
“Poonam is really different from the spinners we see in this country because she is smaller in stature and has a bit of a different trajectory with the ball and can really spin in both directions,” she said.
“The hardest thing about her confrontation is the pace. She bowls a little slower than we’re used to so it’s hard to adapt to that and her great frugality means the pressure on the batter increases the longer they face her.”
Wareham said the team expects to see Poonam Yadav’s googly back in action, as it has been so effective in their previous fights.
“We’ve got enough left-handers for her to take it off the bat.
“It’s also effective for our right-handers because it’s so hard to pick.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-20/australia-v-india-womens-cricket-series-preview-2021/100473844
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]