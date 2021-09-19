College Football Polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll Rankings After Week 3





On paper, Saturday’s run of college football games was as routine as can be expected, with each top-10 team winning and only five top-25 teams losing, one of which was not preferred in the matchup and two more joining the match. came. hands of a ranked opponent. But if you look closer, you’ll see Alabama dragged to the wire by No. 11 Florida, No. 3 Oklahoma, who struggles vigorously against underdog Nebraska, No. 6 Clemson beats Georgia Tech by the paltry score of 14-8, No. 8 Cincinnati needs a comeback to beat Indiana, the No. 9 of Ohio putting in a lackluster performance against winless Tulsa and No. 10 Penn State standing strong despite off-duty errors in a 28-20 win over Auburn No. 22. And that’s just the top 10. MORE: Week 3’s Biggest College Football Takeaways Fresno State defeated No. 13 UCLA 40-37 two weeks after bringing now fourth-ranked Oregon to the wire; West Virginia defeated No. 15 Virginia Tech on a goal line; no. 16 Coastal Carolina held off Buffalo, 28-25; no. 23 BYU scored its second consecutive top-25 win over No. 19 Arizona State; and Michigan State, 3-0, knocked number 24 Miami all the way out of the top 25. Elsewhere, Memphis (3-0) maintained its undefeated status, thanks in large part to a major service foul against Mississippi State. All those games and more should have a significant impact on the updated AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll rankings. Additionally, UCLA’s loss to Fresno state marked the 19th by an AP Top 25 team the most over three weeks of a season since the dawn of modern times in 1936. It’s all set for a wild college football season, a season we’re not even a third of. With that, here are the updated top 25 rankings heading into week 4 of the season: MORE: Alabama vs. Florida: A Recap of the Plays That Nearly Upset Gators by Tide College Football Ranking for Week 4 Coach poll Rank Team file Points (No. 1 votes) 1 Alabama 3-0 1,616 (64) 2 Georgia 3-0 1,588 (1) 3 Oklahoma 3-0 1,429 4 Oregon 3-0 1,427 5 Texas A&M 3-0 1,283 6 Iowa 3-0 1,263 7 Clemson 2-1 1,166 8 Penn State 3-0 1.130 9 Cincinnati 3-0 1,125 10 our lady 3-0 1.048 11 Florida 2-1 1,000 12 Ohio State 2-1 989 13 be Miss 3-0 759 14 state of Iowa 2-1 700 15 Wisconsin 1-1 589 16 BYU 3-0 504 17 Coastal Carolina 3-0 500 18 Arkansas 3-0 474 19 Michigan 3-0 423 20 North Carolina 2-1 411 21 Michigan state 3-0 344 22 State of Oklahoma 3-0 300 23 maroon 2-1 171 24 UCLA 2-1 170 25 State of Fresno 3-1 85 Others who receive votes: Freedom 80; Kentucky 69; TCU 50; Virginia Tech 49; Texas 42; USC41; State of San Diego 41; Kansas State 40; Memphis 27; Boston college 27; Maryland 26; Arizona state 26; LSU 25; Awake Forest 22; West Virginia 19; Louisiana 17; Baylor 13; Army 12; SMU 8; Nevada 7; Stanford 6; UCF 6; Utah State 2; Tennessee 2; Rutgers 2; UTSA 1; miami1. AP Top 25 Rank Team file Points (No. 1 votes) 1 Alabama 3-0 1,547 (59) 2 Georgia 3-0 1,491 (3) 3 Oregon 3-0 1,385 4 Oklahoma 3-0 1,302 5 Iowa 3-0 1,298 6 Penn State 3-0 1,197 7 Texas A&M 3-0 1,158 8 Cincinnati 3-0 1,145 9 Clemson 2-1 1.074 10 Ohio State 2-1 976 11 Florida 2-1 930 12 our lady 3-0 874 13 be Miss 3-0 717 14 state of Iowa 2-1 664 15 BYU 3-0 603 16 Arkansas 3-0 537 17 Coastal Carolina 3-0 526 18 Wisconsin 1-1 513 19 Michigan 3-0 456 20 Michigan state 3-0 389 21 North Carolina 2-1 306 22 State of Fresno 3-1 201 23 maroon 2-1 166 24 UCLA 2-1 142 25 Kansas state 3-0 127 Others who receive votes: TCU 91; freedom 56; Virginia Tech 52; Oklahoma State 51; Maryland 29; Arizona State 24; Texas 22; USC16; State of San Diego 16; West Virginia 14; LSU 14; Kentucky 12; Boston College 9; Wake Forest 7; Texas Tech 5; Stanford 3; Memphis 3; Louisville 1; Wyoming 1.

