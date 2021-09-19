Orji Kalu harp on early preparations to excel in sports competitions | The Guardian Nigeria News





Senate Chief Whip Senator Orji Kalu has urged Nigerian athletes and sports federations to ensure early preparations to win medals in international competitions. Kalu, who made the call in an interview with the Nigeria News Agency (NAN) in Abuja, expressed concern that the Nigerian football team was not present at the just-concluded 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. He stressed that sports executives need to go back to the drawing board to address some of the challenges facing the sports sector. If you want to be in the sport, he says you have to work hard. It was embarrassing that Nigeria did not participate in football during the last Olympics and the country lost economically. This is because you show these athletes there to be involved in foreign teams, where they make money for themselves and for their parents and for the country. So I was very concerned that our soccer team wouldn’t make it to the Olympics. I hope that won’t be repeated at the World Cup and the next Olympics. I want the federal government to start preparations early because it will help the country excel, Kalu said. However, the former governor of Abia praised the team for their efforts and urged them to use the lessons learned from the Tokyo Olympics in future competitions. Nigeria finished 74th on the medal table, 8th in Africa after more than a fortnight of intriguing sporting events. At the 32nd Olympics, Nigeria added two medals to its modest number of competitions. The silver won by Blessing Oborududu in wrestling and the bronze won by Ese Brume in the long jump brought the Nigeria Olympics medal tally to 27. While issues of administrative laxity affected Team Nigeria’s performance in Tokyo, some athletes broke through the block to show flashes of their brilliance. 21-year-old Enoch Adegoke became the first Nigerian to qualify for the men’s 100-meter final in 25 years and 17-year-old Abiola Ogunbanwo broke the national record in swimming when she reached 59.74 seconds in the 100-meter freestyle. battle for women in the swimming event . However, the big guns fell short of the hype that ushered them into the competition. It started with Blessing Okagbares suspension after she tested positive for human growth hormone. The ousting of Aruna Quadri in the third round of the men’s singles table tennis event was also a shock, followed by the loss of Odunayo Adekuruoye in her first fight in Tokyo.

