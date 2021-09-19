Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers’ TJ Watt leaves with groin injury; Trai Turner ejected after spitting at Raiders player in loss
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers defense got two basehits before Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders even started, and they trailed four starters by halftime, including TJ Watt.
Watt went down in the second quarter with a groin injury and was officially eliminated after the break. Both cornerback Joe Haden and linebacker Devin Bush also had groin injuries — theirs sustained during Friday’s practice — that kept them out of the 26-17 loss.
In addition, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson sustained a knee injury on the final game of the game, an 11-yard reception from Ben Roethlisberger, and nose tackle Tyson Aloulu broke an ankle, said coach Mike Tomlin, leaving him sidelined for an “extended” time. .
“TJ was eager to get into the game and had a lot of havoc early on,” said defending captain Cam Heyward. “Losing Ty was definitely something we had to get used to. It took me a while to settle in. But he’s a great player. … With a guy like Tyson and TJ out there, there’s almost a blanket there. We were already down [Stephon] Tuitt to start with, but it will have to be a collective effort. It’s not one man to be Superman, but the group has to catch up.”
Prior to the season opener, Watt signed a four-year extension worth $112 million, making him the highest-paid defenseman in the NFL. He didn’t practice in team periods for the entire training camp and joined the Steelers for the first time four days before the Buffalo Bills game.
Before Watt’s injury — which appeared to occur early in the final stage of the Raiders’ first half — the pass-rusher had strip-sack quarterback Derek Carr, along with four tackles. Watt took on his first strip sack a week ago against Josh Allen and the Bills.
With Watt out, the Steelers (1-1) used a three-man rotation of Melvin Ingram, Alex Highsmith and former undrafted free agent Jamir Jones. Ingram got a sack in the second half and the Steelers added four quarterback hits.
Still, it was impossible to replicate Watt’s production.
“Every time you lose the best defensive football player in the NFL, there’s going to be a drop off,” said linebacker Robert Spillane, who started in place of the injured Bush. “There’s no one like TJ Watt. Melvin and Alex are two very high-end outside linebackers who do a good job of getting a consistent pass rush. I know they’ll be working in the lab and getting better every day at their field. “
Alualu’s injury sustained in the first quarter was also costly with the depth of the defense already thinned by injury. He was helped off the field by Chase Claypool and Isaiah Buggs and returned to the locker room after an evaluation in the injury tent.
“That hurt,” Heyward said. “To be honest I wasn’t ready for that. It goes back to training together in the off season. Let him stay here. He stays close. best seasons. I’ve said it before, he’s the good cop for my bad cop He calms the group down Sometimes that can be too high or too low and he brings me down again And he brings the team down again I’m not going to sit here and give a eulogy but we’re going to miss him on the pitch.”
In the fourth quarter, Steeler’s right guard Trai Turner was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct after he appeared to spit at a Raiders player. Turner appeared to be upset about something that happened during a game in which Najee Harris and Roethlisberger made a catch-and-run 25-yard touchdown.
Tomlin said Turner was the first to be spat on.
“Someone spit in his face,” Tomlin said. “And so I understand the 15-yard penalties and so on to take control of the game and stuff. Trai is not a young guy. He’s not overly emotional. He’s a flat-liner. To react the way he reacted, what turned out it had to happen [the officials].
“I didn’t believe he was doing enough to get kicked out of the football game. That was just my opinion.”
Raider’s defensive tackle Solomon Thomas was also flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, but was not ejected. With Turner out, BJ Finney took over on the right-hand side.
“From my point of view, I saw one of their players try to spit on one of my teammates and he attacked him, so I went in to break it up a bit and I was called out for being unsportsmanlike, and I thought I was going to it was parting. [them]Thomas said. “I just have to take care of my teammates and it’s just instinct out there. You never want to see another guy spit on your guys, or attack them and try to fight. So I wanted to make sure he didn’t touch Maxx [Crosby], or come close to him.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32237642/pittsburgh-steelers-tj-watt-ruled-suffering-groin-injury
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]