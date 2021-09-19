Pittsburgh Steelers’ TJ Watt leaves with groin injury; Trai Turner ejected after spitting at Raiders player in loss

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers defense got two basehits before Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders even started, and they trailed four starters by halftime, including TJ Watt.

Watt went down in the second quarter with a groin injury and was officially eliminated after the break. Both cornerback Joe Haden and linebacker Devin Bush also had groin injuries — theirs sustained during Friday’s practice — that kept them out of the 26-17 loss.

In addition, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson sustained a knee injury on the final game of the game, an 11-yard reception from Ben Roethlisberger, and nose tackle Tyson Aloulu broke an ankle, said coach Mike Tomlin, leaving him sidelined for an “extended” time. .

“TJ was eager to get into the game and had a lot of havoc early on,” said defending captain Cam Heyward. “Losing Ty was definitely something we had to get used to. It took me a while to settle in. But he’s a great player. … With a guy like Tyson and TJ out there, there’s almost a blanket there. We were already down [Stephon] Tuitt to start with, but it will have to be a collective effort. It’s not one man to be Superman, but the group has to catch up.”

Prior to the season opener, Watt signed a four-year extension worth $112 million, making him the highest-paid defenseman in the NFL. He didn’t practice in team periods for the entire training camp and joined the Steelers for the first time four days before the Buffalo Bills game.

Before Watt’s injury — which appeared to occur early in the final stage of the Raiders’ first half — the pass-rusher had strip-sack quarterback Derek Carr, along with four tackles. Watt took on his first strip sack a week ago against Josh Allen and the Bills.

With Watt out, the Steelers (1-1) used a three-man rotation of Melvin Ingram, Alex Highsmith and former undrafted free agent Jamir Jones. Ingram got a sack in the second half and the Steelers added four quarterback hits.

Still, it was impossible to replicate Watt’s production.

“Every time you lose the best defensive football player in the NFL, there’s going to be a drop off,” said linebacker Robert Spillane, who started in place of the injured Bush. “There’s no one like TJ Watt. Melvin and Alex are two very high-end outside linebackers who do a good job of getting a consistent pass rush. I know they’ll be working in the lab and getting better every day at their field. “

Alualu’s injury sustained in the first quarter was also costly with the depth of the defense already thinned by injury. He was helped off the field by Chase Claypool and Isaiah Buggs and returned to the locker room after an evaluation in the injury tent.

“That hurt,” Heyward said. “To be honest I wasn’t ready for that. It goes back to training together in the off season. Let him stay here. He stays close. best seasons. I’ve said it before, he’s the good cop for my bad cop He calms the group down Sometimes that can be too high or too low and he brings me down again And he brings the team down again I’m not going to sit here and give a eulogy but we’re going to miss him on the pitch.”

In the fourth quarter, Steeler’s right guard Trai Turner was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct after he appeared to spit at a Raiders player. Turner appeared to be upset about something that happened during a game in which Najee Harris and Roethlisberger made a catch-and-run 25-yard touchdown.

Tomlin said Turner was the first to be spat on.

“Someone spit in his face,” Tomlin said. “And so I understand the 15-yard penalties and so on to take control of the game and stuff. Trai is not a young guy. He’s not overly emotional. He’s a flat-liner. To react the way he reacted, what turned out it had to happen [the officials].

“I didn’t believe he was doing enough to get kicked out of the football game. That was just my opinion.”

Raider’s defensive tackle Solomon Thomas was also flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, but was not ejected. With Turner out, BJ Finney took over on the right-hand side.

“From my point of view, I saw one of their players try to spit on one of my teammates and he attacked him, so I went in to break it up a bit and I was called out for being unsportsmanlike, and I thought I was going to it was parting. [them]Thomas said. “I just have to take care of my teammates and it’s just instinct out there. You never want to see another guy spit on your guys, or attack them and try to fight. So I wanted to make sure he didn’t touch Maxx [Crosby], or come close to him.”