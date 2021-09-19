Big Rapids tennis team excels in Whitehall





WHITEHALL – The state-ranked Big Rapids boys’ tennis team traveled to Whitehall on Saturday for a quad, taking first place in all eight flights.

Singles players for the Cardinals were: Owen Westerkamp (No. 1), Nathan Sanders (No. 2); Preston Younge (No. 3); and Logan Fuller (No. 4).

Doubles were Owen Bomay/Jacob McLeod (No. 1), Tyler Bigford/Austin Hinkley (No. 2); Eli Haynes/Tanner Flachs (No. 3); and Zach Jones/Ari Ziska (No. 4). Notable wins included Owen Westerkamp on 1 basehit, beating Whitehall in straight sets and Preston Younge beating Whitehall in three sets.

“Last year, Owen lost convincingly to Whitehall’s No. 1 singles a few times,” said Big Rapids coach Austin Brinker. “This year he played with confidence, beating him in straight sets. That’s a testament to Owen’s off-season work and his continued growth as a tennis player. “Preston played his best tennis of the season. The Whitehall 3 singles, played at that position last year and is one of the better players in that run in the area. Preston’s improvement in his mental game, as well as his ability to successfully follow his game plan led him to one of the biggest wins of his season Whitehall has a rich tennis tradition Greg has done a great job with a consistent contender For us to enter Whitehall and beat them 8-0 is a of the highlights of our season so far, it was the most complete tennis day of the season.” On Monday, Big Rapids has a home game against Kalamazoo Hackett. BOYS FOOTBALL Rietstad 0-2 Reed City played in the Suttons Bay Invitational on Saturday. The Coyotes lost 8-2 to Hart. “There was some good and some bad,” Reed City coach Chris Maddox. “Overall I think we’re getting there. Our youthfulness shows sometimes, and the boys learn from mistakes. Hart showed us some pressure on the ball and challenged us. ,,We were able to find the net in the second half on a goal by Justin Stellini on a bad performance by Hart’s keeper. Minutes later, Aiden Mieras converted a penalty into the corner of the net.” Alex Andrus and Corbin White split the time in the net. Andrus conceded six goals on 18 shots and made seven saves. Corbin White conceded two goals on eight shots and had four saves. Reed City lost 6-0 to Suttons Bay. “It was another learning game for us,” Maddox said. “Sutton’s Bay offered many different looks that we haven’t seen this year. It was good for the guys to see this and work on it. Despite the score, our defense played very well. We just weren’t prepared for the speed Sutton’s Bay has.: Corbin White played in the net with 23 shots and saved 10 while conceding six goals. Reed City is home this week on Tuesday vs Benzie Central at 5pm and Wednesday vs Grant at 4:30pm VOLLEY-BALL Chippewa Hills second SHEPHERD – Chippewa Hills was the second winner of the Shepherd Tournament. The Warriors played a hard-fought championship game in which they lost the first set 25-23, won the second set 25-14 and then lost the third set 15-12. “Everyone played really well together and contributed evenly to our success throughout the day,” said Warrior coach Hali Williams. “It has been a great game to get rid of our first loss at the conference and will definitely build confidence in our girls.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/sports/article/Big-Rapids-tennis-team-excels-at-Whitehall-16471415.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos