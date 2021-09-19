Field hockey in North Haven, girls swim first wins

By Chris Piccirillo/Zip06.com • 19/09/2021 6:40 PM EST

Field hockey

The North Haven hockey team took its first win of the season and also lost in last week’s action. North Haven dropped a game for Amity and then defeated Lyman Hall to go to 1-1-1-1 this year.

On September 14, North Haven played a road game against Amity and lost a 4-0 decision to the Spartans. On September 18, the team received from Head Coach Kim Bouffard Lyman Hall and won 2-0 over North Haven Middle School.

Sophomore Catherine Bianchi scored on an assist from senior Noelle Carmody to put North Haven 1-0 in the first quarter when the team faced Lyman Hall. In the second quarter, Bianchi scored her second goal of the game with an assist from senior Emma Kircaldie to give North Haven a 2-0 lead. The North Haven defense kept Lyman Hall off the board the rest of the way, while the club was shutout.

Swimming and diving for girls

The North Haven girls swim team kicked off a new era last week with freshman Head Coach Matt Pohlman. North Haven had two encounters and came away with a split for a 1-1 start to the 2021 season.

On September 14, North Haven hosted the East Haven-Cross-Hillhouse co-op squad for the season opener at the Walter Gawrych Community Pool. North Haven won the matchup by the final score of 101-71 to give Pohlman a win in his debut as North Haven’s coach.

Senior Captain Taya Laborde took first place in the 50 freestyle for North Haven by swimming a time of 27.58. North Haven also took victories over junior Mikayla Rapuano in the 100 freestyle (58.58) and senior captain Giulia Faulkner in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.11). Freshman Olivia Halovatch took first place in the diving competition with 154.55 points.

North Haven’s 200 medley relay of Laborde, junior Alice Scalmani, senior Abrielle Osborne and Faulkner finished first with a time of 2:04.33. The 200 freestyle relay of Faulkner, Laborde, Scalmani and Rapuano recorded a time of 1:51.54 and took first place.

Two days later, North Haven had a road meeting against Lyman Hall held at Sheehan High School. North Haven took a 99-85 defeat to Lyman Hall.

Scalmani finished first in the 200 individual medley (2:20.09), and Rapuano won the 100 butterfly (1:02.10). The 400 freestyle relay of Laborde, Faulkner, junior Victoria Pachnik and Rapuano also finished in first place (4:31.10).

Pohlman takes over as North Haven’s head coach following the retirement of longtime coach Martha Phelan, who had two lengthy stints at the helm of the program. Phelan led North Haven to several winning seasons during her two terms in office, including a Class M state championship in 2019.

american football

The North Haven football team enters the gridiron to play Cheshire for its first home game of the 2021 season on September 17. North Haven took a 28-0 defeat to the Rams at Vanacore Field and advanced to 0-2 on the year.

After a scoreless first quarter, Cheshire scored on a 50-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to take a 7-0 lead. In the third quarter, the Rams broke off a long 63-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 toward the fourth. Cheshire then scored on a 3-yard TD run and a 46-yard touchdown pass in the final frame to complete the 28-0 win.

North Haven’s next game is a non-conference road game against Wilton on Friday, September 24. The game kicks off at 7:00 PM at Wilton High School.

boys soccer

The North Haven boys’ soccer team played its first games last week with new Head Coach John Parisella. North Haven took a loss against Amity and then lost to Guilford to start the year.

North Haven started the season with a road game against Amity and lost 3-0 to the Spartans on September 14. Four days later, coach Parisella’s squad faced Guilford for the home opener, taking a 3-1 defeat at North Haven. High School Harbor. Senior Zion Teclechiel scored North Haven’s goal from a penalty kick.

Parisella takes over from Reid Chieffo as North Haven head coach. Last year, North Haven posted a score of 4-5-1, losing to Cheshire 5-2 in the semifinals of the SCC Division A Tournament.

girls soccer

The North Haven girls’ soccer team took to the field last week to play a few games. North Haven lost a game against Foran and then took a loss against Cheshire to set the record at 1-2 this fall.

In their first game of the week, North Haven hosted Foran and took a 3-1 defeat to the Lions at North Haven Middle School. After a scoreless first half, Foran scored three of four goals in the second half to come away with the win. Senior Ada Forbes scored the only goal of the game for North Haven.

Three days later, North Haven was on their way to face Cheshire and dropped a 3-0 decision against the Rams.

cross country girls

The North Haven girls’ cross country squad faced three teams in the season opening season at Mercy High School last week. North Haven posted a team score of 90 points, taking defeats on September 15 against Cheshire (27), Guilford (29) and Mercy (80).

Freshman Daniella Rapuano led the pack in North Haven by completing the three-mile course with a time of 24:33 to finish in 12th place for the race. Junior Payton Orosco ran a time of 24:50 to take 15th place, and freshman Amalia Morizio finished 17th with a score of 25:33. Senior Riley Minns finished in 20th place (26:27), while junior Elisabetta Sposito came in 34th place (30:55) to explain North Haven’s score.

Cross country guys

The North Haven boys’ cross-country team kicked off the season by competing against three teams in a quad meet at Mercy High School on September 15. North Haven posted a team score of 104, losing to Xavier (15), Cheshire (55), and Guilford (71) at the finish.

Junior Tyler Wrum set a time of 19:23 and finished 21st ahead of North Haven in the three-mile race. Sophomore Nico Boyle finished in 23rd place (19:41), while senior Luke Nugent finished in 24th place (19:51) on behalf of the squad of Head Coach Carl Jackson. Senior Michael Rubano finished 42nd (21:12) and fellow senior Daniyal Saleem came in 58th (22:47) to round out the score for North Haven.