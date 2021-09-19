Kartal continues red-hot UK Pro League form en route to final victory

Sonay Kartal made her way past Emma Wilson in straight sets to win her third straight week of UK Pro League action Ian Hall

A dominant display from Sonay Kartal saw her power past Emma Wilson en route to a British Pro League hat-trick as she won the women’s final for the third week in a row. writes Oscar Maung-Haley

Heading into the final, the 19-year-old south coast star Kartal had won the previous two UK Pro League events, with success at Aldershot and Chelsea in Weeks 5 and 6 respectively.

And she managed to make it three out of three with a convincing 6-0, 6-3 straight-sets win over Wilson at the University of Bath.

Kartal said: I think I kept my form from yesterday [the semi-finals].

I didn’t really give her [Wilson] lots of chances to take a lead in the match which was positive.

I kept my casual errors pretty low and just really dominated the field with my forehand.

The Premier League of British tennis, the innovative UK Pro League, is the only domestic competition for the country’s best professionals, bringing them together for nine weeks of action to qualify for Finals Week at the Shrewsbury Club in November.

And with over half a million pounds in prize money up for grabs throughout the season, don’t miss out on all the thrills and spills broadcast live on BT Sport, The Tennis Channel and UKproleague.tv.

Kartal, who took part in the UK Pro Series Finals Week at Weybridge last season, added: For me the Pro League has been really helpful.

I’ve used it as match play to stress my body from going abroad and playing tournaments to make sure when I play them I’m fully fit.

They are good, guaranteed matches. It’s unique and it certainly helped me a lot.

Meanwhile, Giles Hussey came through in straight sets in the men’s final to beat Billy Harris 6-3 6-4 and Hussey, who trains in Bath, admitted that his familiar environment has contributed to his Pro League success.

Hussey said: I really liked today’s game. I thought I was executing my game plan and serving really well and I started well in both sets and I held my serve – I was very happy with it.

Story continues

I thought it was a good week and a good debut. Overall I really enjoyed the event. It’s pretty good just being in Bath as it’s my home center and where I train.

So I’m very used to the courts and the facility and I really enjoyed the event.

And next for Hussey is a trip to Mexico, where the 24-year-old hopes to continue his recent good form after his UK Pro League win.

Hussey added: I have a few days off and then I fly to Cancun on Wednesday!

Hopefully I will continue my good form there and pick up some points.

Elsewhere, Alice Gillan defeated Emily Appleton 6-4, 6-1 in the women’s 3rd-4th match, while Sean Hodkin defeated Dan Cox 6-4, 7-5 in the men’s equivalent.

With a prize pool of approximately 500k and broadcast live on BT Sport, The Tennis Channel and UKproleague.tv, the UK Pro League is the only place where the British squad gathers to compete all year round.