Josh Harrison snow cone catch save game for Oakland As

It’s a bird. It’s an airplane. His Super Sub, Josh Harrison.

The Oakland Ashes were in a tough spot on Saturday. They led with two runs in the 9th inning, with two outs, but the Los Angeles Angels had the bases loaded. A single could tie it, and anything else could result in a loss that would be a loss, which would be devastating given that Oakland needs every possible win to keep their last 5% hope of getting into the Wild Card race. stay.

The Axis bullpen has been in a deep slump over the past month, with nine saves in the 24 games coming in last night. They’ve been recovering lately, with a few leads in a row this week, but every exciting match remains an adventure. When Andrew Chafino delivered a fastball and Halos catcher and former As prospect Max Stasic slammed it in the middle, looked like it had happened again, unthinkable, but totally expected at this point.

Off the bat it was a bloop single, 75.8 mph at exit speed straight to no man’s land, with enough loft to be ticketed across the infield and into the shallow center. Once it hit the turf, two runs would be scored, the game would be tied and the save would be blown away.

Instead, something else happened. Second baseman Harrison was shoved far into the bag, almost behind it, and he was very deep. As the ball approached, he waited and timed a jump perfectly, stretching every inch of his six-foot frame to make it snag on the end of his glove. He landed and the ball stayed safe, peeking out of the top of the web to catch a snow cone.

The match was over and the Ashes had won.

Give it a lick or two, said broadcaster Dallas Braden of the snow cone.

Many factors come into play in any win, but this particular moment saved the game at its most critical moment. Without that catch, the odds of winning would have fallen well below 50/50, the dwindling odds would have come closer to zero after the season, and fan morale would have plummeted after another last-minute heartbreak. It could be the play of the year so far.

It’s just Harrison’s latest clutch contribution, exemplifying super-sub’s role since the takeover on the July trade deadline. In defense, he started the last three games in three different positions, starting from third base on Thursday instead of an injured Matt Chapman, to a quick stop on Friday while a bang-up Elvis Andrus took a rest, to second base on Saturday, and he also played left field for Oakland.

At the plate, in his last eight games, he hit .324 with 12 RBI’s, helping to lead September’s hot lineup. As the lead batter of the past 19 games, he got on base to set the table, and his high level of contact makes him a threat to runners in scoring position. He generally hits .299 with a 111 wRC+ since pulling the green-and-gold.

On Saturday, he put the icing on the cake of all that production with his biggest play to date. If the Ashes somehow make it into the post season, which is another long shot, this catch will be one of the top highlights we look back on. And even if it wasn’t, it at least helped keep hope alive for another day.