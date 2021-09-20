Drumming up anger at Notre Dame

The first thing to know about Purdue, which you pick up when you watch a Boilermakers game on TV or in person, is that it has two mascots: the official The Boilermaker Special, a train, and the other, Purdue Pete, a buff- guy in a hard hat with a helmet.

The second thing you need to know is that Boilers get allupset if you don’t recognize both mascots and their superiority over all other mascotsin the Big Ten. (As well as the sexuality of the person in the Purdue Pete suit. Say.)

Which one, cmon A TRAIN. If we wanted to cheer for outdated modes of motion that excel in mostly straight lines when traveling long distances, we bet on footage of Michigan’s new offense.

And also, Purdue: CHOOSE ONE. Here you have two mascots if there is one whole fifth of the conference without none at allShame on poor Indiana, Illinois and Michigan, left to root for outdated/banned/out-khakid mascots of the past. (We’re saying the loser might even switch to the Mel Tuckers program along with the rest of college football, but Spartys isn’t going to lose his runway in East Lansing any time soon, regardless of the competition.)

That’s why while we’re definitely a pro-Big Ten ranking/blog/platform here at the misery index, we kind of sided with quasi-ACC member Notre Dame back then the Irish blocked the Purdue marching band from bringing its quasi-mascot, the world’s largest drum, at Notre Dame Stadium.

Of course they blamed the small visitor tunnel which, suspiciously, was built in 2017, just then the Irish and Boilermakers were drafting their football contract for this decade, but we know Notre Dame was just fed up with ALL MASCOTS.

Look, the Irish have a little mascot that changes color when he gets mad and trips over bad jokes on national TV. No, wait, that’s Coach Brian Kelly. But hey, Notre Dames’ leprechaun mascot is small, bringing a pot of gold (where did you think the NBC contract money went?) while Purdue tries here snow piercer and Neil Pearts kit into the stadium?

In any case, the Great Bass Standoff of 2021 came to a (drum)head when the marching band performed its halftime show without a drum (for the first time in 42 years) and I only played it in pantomime. (Just like Purdue running backs have just been) pantomiming rush recruiting this year.)

The Purdu band also broke up a semi-improvised rendition of the drum moving down the field, where we were pretty sure Jim Harbaugh and Josh Gattis just got an idea for another formation in which Cade McNamara doesn’t pass.

But while they’re outlining that, watch out, Rutgers! let’s run through the misery index, from least miserable to most:

14. Penn State: W, 28-20, to Auburn

file: 3-0. Last week: 12.

The Nittany Lions got the (eventually) winning touchdown on a direct snap to a third string tight end named Tyler Warren. Somehow, Coach Harbs watched a game with four tight ends, a formation shift, and two offensive linemen reporting as suitable receivers.

file: 3-0. Last week: 13.

Shout out to Miami for smartly ending his first run of the game with a fumble on MSU’s 38. Spartans can’t win 75 yards on their first game of scrimmage if they don’t have 75 yards to go. Sure, if they give up a 9-yard rush, followed by 445 more yards by the Spartans (including 172 on the ground for Kenneth Walker III) en route to 38 points, wasn’t a great follow-up, but it’s the thought that counts .

file: 3-0. Last week: 6.

The Wolverines used six quarterbacks, but didn’t quite make it to their full roster, as Harbaugh suggested after the game: “One of the big thrills today was being able to use nearly 106 players in the game. (The player participation report listed 81, which is, uh, still a lot.)

11. Minnesota: W, 30-0, over Colorado

file: 2-1. Last week: 3.

Speaking of quick-thinking coaches, credit PJ Fleck, who after being informed of the Gophers’ latest road elimination from a Power Five team? came November 12, 1977 (to Illinois), quipped, “Wow, I was negative-3.”

10. Rutgers: W, 45-13, over Delaware

file: 3-0. Last week: 9.

More clever coaching: The Scarlet Knights geared up for next Saturday’s visit to Ann Arbor by the other team wearing maize yellow and blue winged helmets. They also geared up for the Wolverines by having the Blue Hens running backs run for 204 yards on 28 carries, a 7.3 yard average.

9. Iowa: W, 30-7, above Kent State

file: 14. Last week: 3-0.

The Hawkeyes have won nine straight games, never trailed on Saturday, beating the Golden Flashes by 154 yards, so naturally Kirk Ferentz was ignited after the game by a missed call from the referees (in his usual nice Iowa way) on a failed reception in the third quarter: I felt bad for the crew on duty because that’s a good team, they played a good game today. And they looked like fools today because they are at the mercy of the decisions being made above.”

8. Wisconsin: DNP

file: 1-1. Last week: 10.

The Badgers’ strength was boosted on Saturday as both their opponents won. Week 1 winner Penn State took down a ranked Auburn team, while week 2 loser took down Eastern Michigan victoryless UMass. Uh, doesn’t matter.

7. Nebraska: L, 23-16, to Oklahoma

file: 2-2. Last week: 4.

Of course, the Huskers were three successful kicks away from winning this one. Connor Culp’s terrible season continued with two missed field goals and backup Kelen Meyer’s third quarter PAT attempt was blocked and returned for a defensive 2-point conversion, but hey, we’ve seen this movie before: When the going gets tough , coach Scott Frost will recruit a kicker from the women’s soccer team. (Or was that just the plot to necessary roughness?)

6. Ohio State: W, 41-20, above Tulsa

file: 2-1. Last week: 1.

Giving up 20 points to a Tulsa side that scored just 17 two and a half weeks ago in a loss to UC Davis (of the Football Championship Subdivision) will likely raise those concerns about who the defensive play-caller is Soon the Buckeyes got 277 rush yards from TreVeyon Henderson, the third most in school history and the most by a freshman, and that will be a lot. potential misery, for now anyway.

5. Maryland: W, 20-17, over Illinois

file: 3-0. Last week: 8.

The Terps were flagged eight times in Champaign Friday night, including a chop-block call on two members of the offensive line that nullified a 44-yard touchdown pass. It was not lost to coach Mike Locksley: This year we had two questions to answer: Would we be a team that played with great discipline this year? Will we be a team that can handle adversity? Today we got an answer to the second question.

4. Purdue: L, 27-13, to Notre Dame

file: 2-1. Last week: 11.

All drum silliness aside, here’s the hopeful star receiver David Bell who took a brutal blow in the third quarter and was driven off the field, takes his time get healthy before he gets back on the field for the Boilermakers.

3. Northwest: L, 30-23, to Duke

file: 1-2. Last week: 7.

Wed joked that this was actually a January halftime score, but I wasn’t sure if A.) the Wildcats hoopers could break 20 in a half against the Blue Devils and B.) the Wildcats could also keep the Blue Devils at 30 .

2. Illinois: L, 20-17, to Maryland

file: 1-3. Last week: 2.

The conundrum we face when the Illini held a seven-point lead for 12 minutes in the fourth quarter: Is it more chaotic if Illinois can only beat Nebraska, or if Illinois can only beat Big Ten teams? The Terps 10 points in 2:13 to close the game means we may never know.

1. Indiana: L, 38-24, to Cincinnati

file: 1-2. Last week: 5.

The Hoosiers uniforms were a faux throwback tribute to the schools’ most successful 1986-94 football spell, when they went 59-43-3 with six winning records in nine seasons (yes, really) under coach Bill Mallory. The offense and defense, however, were faux throwback tributes to the next two decades of misery, as the Hoosiers squandered a 14-point lead, got two TDs from four straight drives inside Cincys 10, lost their top defender to a questionable (to put it nicely) to say) targeting call and saw star lefty QB Michael Penix Jr. get X-rays after the match for an injured throwing arm.

But at least they didn’t have a drum to worry about.

