Abbi Pulling F4 funding a blow to women in motorsport

W Series Reserve Driver Abbi Pulling (right) with mentor Alice Powell

By Rachel Steinberg

One of Britain’s most promising female drivers has halted her season after running out of money.

18-year-old Abbi Pulling announced her decision to withdraw from the F4 British Championship in a candid Instagram post on Wednesday.

The Lincolnshire teenager, who has competed in two W Series races as reserve driver this season, is certainly not the first to have a motorsport campaign cut short due to funding issues.

However, her predicament is especially heartbreaking for fans and drivers alike, who saw Pulling the only woman on the F4 circuit as a beacon of inspiration for other girls and women who wanted to get on the grid and, ultimately, behind the wheel in Formula 1. .

We’ve struggled for the last few rounds, thinking, are we doing the next round, aren’t we doing the next round? said Pull.

It was very difficult to go from round to round not knowing where the money for the next one was to come from.

We got to this point and we persisted. The potential is there in F4, I’m fast in F4, it just wasn’t meant to be the stars misaligned unfortunately.

Pulling was in eighth place when her season ended, with three podium finishes the most of all drivers without a win.

While she received some support from a few companies and individuals, the bulk of Pullings’ support came from her father, Andy Pulling, a former motorcycle racer who now owns a welding business.

But with a 200,000-250,000 baseline for a full F4 season, they simply couldn’t make ends meet without a sponsor.

Team costs include everything from staff and transportation to parts, oils, tires, repairs and entry fees.

Pullings mentor, Alice Powell, was just as upset to see her protgs season cut short. The 28-year-old, currently linked with compatriot Jamie Chadwick at the top of the W Series standings with two races to go, has been experiencing funding problems of her own.

Powell himself was once a teenager with a racing dream, becoming the youngest female driver to compete in a Formula Renault Race at age 16, and the first woman to win a Formula Renault Championship the following year, but still struggled to gain support. to pull.

In 2012, she became the first woman to score points in the GP3 Seriesa campaign that was eventually cut short due to money. Powell could only afford one of six to eight pre-season tests, she recalled.

It’s a system, she explained, that hasn’t changed much since she had to retire from racing in 2015 and help out with her father’s DIY businesses. She was unblocking a urinal when she got a call from the W Series.

If you’re not racing, Powell said, you won’t be seen and no one will know who you are, so companies won’t be interested.

The catch-22s don’t end there. Sponsors are looking for results, but how do you improve if you can’t even afford to show up?

And if you’re a girl hoping to see Pulling in Croft this weekend, or someone sitting in the stands not knowing she existed, there’s the ultimate dilemma: how can you be what you can’t see?

Some people will say we might try it later, Powell said. But unfortunately later is a bit too late.

Pulling hoped to use this F4 season to earn a place in the W Series next year alongside her mentor. Powell still thinks she’s more than capable.

[W Series] gave me and my dad a little bit of hope, said Pulling, who started moving from endurance racing to single-seaters after launch.

It’s the whole reason we took the chance on F4, the chance that could potentially arise with them.

The all-female single-seater series, now in its second season, will cover nearly all driver costs, from cars to accommodation, and will travel over eight F1 Grand Prix weekends this season, with 1.5 million prize money and the option of a super license. points to be earned.

Pulling and Powell spent weeks sending emails and putting together packages for potential sponsors. Some answered; others don’t.

It’s not perfect, some drivers still had other jobs during the lockdown, and Harrogates Sarah Moore started a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for her helmet, but it’s a start.

Without [the W Series]Powell said, I wouldn’t race back on the grid myself.

This could also have been the end of the road for Abbi.

After all, it is impossible to put a price on hope.